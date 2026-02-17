The Nothing product launch event is scheduled for March 5th, just one day after Apple's event on March 4th.
Nothing 4a Event Is Set For March 4, But These Leaks Are Worth Checking First
Nothing has confirmed a March 5 launch event, just one day after Apple’s showcase. Leaks suggest the Phone 4a series and new headphones could debut during the event.
Nothing has confirmed a new product launch event for early March, adding to an already busy week in the global tech calendar. This announcement comes shortly after Apple revealed its own “special experience” event scheduled for March 4. While Nothing has officially shared what products will be launched, online chatter points to new smartphones and audio devices.
The company’s teaser post grabbed attention for its playful tone and timing, clearly aiming to stir curiosity among fans and industry watchers, but let's look at what the popular leaks are on the matter
Nothing March Event Date Announced
The March launch date was confirmed by Nothing CEO Carl Pei in a post on X. The event is scheduled for March 5, just one day after Apple’s March 4 event that will take place across cities like London, New York, and Shanghai. What stood out was the invite itself.
Nothing shared a modified version of Apple’s minimalist announcement, splashed with graffiti-style visuals and the Nothing name in bright pink. Despite the creative tease, the company has not officially listed the products it plans to unveil during the event.
Nothing Phone 4a Specs Leaks And Expected Launch
Based on recent leaks and teasers, the Nothing Phone 4a series is expected to be the main highlight. The lineup could include the Nothing Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro. Both phones are said to feature UFS 3.1 storage, an upgrade over the previous Phone 3a series.
The Pro model was recently spotted on Geekbench, running on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm. It reportedly posted scores of 707 in single precision, 1,077 in half precision, and 1,265 in quantised tests.
Leaks suggest both models may launch with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as standard, with a higher 12GB/256GB option also expected. The Phone 4a could arrive in Black and White colours, while the Pro version may be offered in Black and Silver. Battery sizes are tipped to cross 5,000mAh, with the Pro possibly getting an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
Apart from smartphones, Nothing is also rumoured to launch a new pair of over-ear headphones, possibly called the Nothing Headphone (a), continuing its expansion into the audio segment.
