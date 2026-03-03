iPad Air 2026 Officially Launched At Rs 64,900: Do The Specs Really Justify The Price?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has just introduced its latest products: the new iPhone 17e and the iPad Air (2026) powered by the M4 chip. While the iPhone grabbed attention, the refreshed iPad Air is equally important for users looking for a powerful yet lightweight tablet. The new model brings improved performance, Apple Intelligence support, better connectivity, and two display size options.

It is designed for students, creators, and professionals who want speed and efficiency in a slim and stylish device.

iPad Air (2026) M4 Price In India & Availability

The iPad Air (2026) M4 price in India begins at Rs. 64,900 for the 11-inch model with 128GB storage. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 74,900, while the 512GB option costs Rs. 94,900.

The top-end 1TB storage model is available at Rs. 1,14,900. Customers who prefer Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity will need to pay an additional Rs. 15,000 on each variant.

The larger 13-inch iPad Air (2026) M4 starts at Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB version. The 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs. 94,900 and Rs. 1,14,900. The highest 1TB configuration costs Rs. 1,34,900.

Buyers can add cellular support by paying Rs. 10,000 extra. The tablet is currently available via Apple’s official online store in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

iPad Air (2026) M4 Specifications & Features

The iPad Air (2026) M4 is powered by Apple’s latest M4 chip, featuring an eight-core CPU and a nine-core GPU. It also includes a 16-core Neural Engine and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

The tablet comes with 12GB RAM and offers storage options up to 1TB. It runs on iPadOS 26 with support for Apple Intelligence features.

The device offers up to a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with 264 ppi pixel density and peak brightness of 600 nits. It supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C with hover functionality.

For cameras, the tablet features a 12MP rear sensor capable of 4K video recording and a 12MP front camera with Centre Stage. It also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.