NYT Connections Answers (March 4): Puzzle #996 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, rolled out its Wednesday, March 4 challenge, and players once again had to put their thinking caps on. The goal was to take 16 words and sort them into four hidden groups. Some connections looked obvious, while others needed a bit more careful thinking. That’s what makes Connections so fun.

Like Wordle, the puzzle refreshes every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy spotting patterns and solving clever word challenges. If today’s grid left you stuck, here’s an easy breakdown of the hints and the full answer.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you get 16 words. Your task is to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common theme.

At first, many words may seem like they belong together. But the game often includes tricky words to confuse players. That is why you need to think carefully before making a guess.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

Players are allowed four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the correct answers are shown.

Each group is also marked with a colour that shows how hard it is to find:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is based on meaning. Other times it may be about a phrase or a pattern. That is what keeps the game interesting every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 4)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Following closely.

Green hint: Following the rules.

Blue hint: Wrapped with excitement.

Purple hint: New beginnings with a common end.

Extra hints:

One group has something missing.

All groups except Blue have at least one word containing the letter “E.”

One word from each group to help you more:

Yellow: Shadow

Green: Honest

Blue: Toy

Purple: Gossip

If you want the themes for today’s puzzle, here they are:

Yellow: Pursue

Green: Sportsmanlike

Blue: Classic Kid Gifts

Purple: ‘___ Girl’ Titles

And here is the full solution for March 4:

Yellow (Pursue): Hound, Shadow, Tail, Track

Green (Sportsmanlike): Fair, Honest, Sporting, Square

Blue (Classic Kid Gifts): Bike, Book, Toy, Video Game

Purple (‘___ Girl’ Titles): Gone, Gossip, New, Working

This puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky links. The yellow group focused on words that mean to follow someone closely, like “shadow” or “track.” The green group was about being fair and honest in sports or games.

The blue group was a fun one for many players. Words like “bike,” “book,” and “video game” are classic gifts kids often receive. It brought back memories of opening presents and finding toys inside.

The purple group was more about pop culture and titles. Words like “Gone Girl” and “Gossip Girl” helped reveal the pattern. Once that idea clicked, the group became clear.

Overall, this puzzle balanced simple ideas with clever word themes, making it both fun and satisfying to solve.