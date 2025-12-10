Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyNothing Phone (3a) Community Edition Is Almost Here: Check Date, Time, & Venue

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition Is Almost Here: Check Date, Time, & Venue

Nothing’s Phone (3a) Community Edition brings ideas from four creators across hardware, accessories, software and marketing. Only 1,000 units will be available in India for a one-day drop event.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nothing has introduced the Phone (3a) Community Edition, a limited device created through its Community Edition Project. The initiative focuses on letting community members shape real parts of a product rather than only giving feedback. For 2025, the company received over 700 submissions across hardware, accessories, software, and visual design. 

Four winning creators worked with Nothing’s teams in London to turn their ideas into production-ready features. Only 1,000 units will be made, and the device will be available in India on a single day through a special drop event in Bengaluru.

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition: Date & Time

The Phone (3a) Community Edition will be available in India for only one day. Nothing has fixed the drop event for 13 December 2025, and the timing is set for 2 PM to 6 PM IST. 

The venue for the event is 33&Brew, Prestige Technostar, Doddanakundi Industrial Area 2, Phase 1, Brookefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048.

This is the only scheduled window for the sale of the limited 1,000 units. The device is priced at Rs 28,999 and is based on the Phone (3a) 12+256 GB variant. The company has not announced any other dates or sales channels for India.

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition: What’s Happening

The Community Edition Project selected four winners from more than 700 entries across design, software, accessories, and storytelling. These creators: Emre Kayganacl (Hardware Design), Ambrogio Tacconi & Louis Aymonod (Accessory), Jad Zock (Clock and Wallpaper), and Sushruta Sarkar (Marketing Campaign), worked directly with Nothing’s teams to build final versions of their concepts.

The hardware design draws from late 90s and early 2000s technology aesthetics. The accessory category introduced a new item called the Dice, featuring numbers in Nothing’s Ndot 55 font. 

The lock screen clock uses varied font weights to reduce visual clutter, and the wallpaper links the rear colour with the front interface. The marketing campaign, titled “Made Together,” highlights collaboration within the community.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In Delhi Riots Case
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget