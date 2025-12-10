Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition Is Almost Here: Check Date, Time, & Venue

Nothing has introduced the Phone (3a) Community Edition, a limited device created through its Community Edition Project. The initiative focuses on letting community members shape real parts of a product rather than only giving feedback. For 2025, the company received over 700 submissions across hardware, accessories, software, and visual design.

Four winning creators worked with Nothing’s teams in London to turn their ideas into production-ready features. Only 1,000 units will be made, and the device will be available in India on a single day through a special drop event in Bengaluru.

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition: Date & Time

The Phone (3a) Community Edition will be available in India for only one day. Nothing has fixed the drop event for 13 December 2025, and the timing is set for 2 PM to 6 PM IST.

The venue for the event is 33&Brew, Prestige Technostar, Doddanakundi Industrial Area 2, Phase 1, Brookefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048.

This is the only scheduled window for the sale of the limited 1,000 units. The device is priced at Rs 28,999 and is based on the Phone (3a) 12+256 GB variant. The company has not announced any other dates or sales channels for India.

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition: What’s Happening

The Community Edition Project selected four winners from more than 700 entries across design, software, accessories, and storytelling. These creators: Emre Kayganacl (Hardware Design), Ambrogio Tacconi & Louis Aymonod (Accessory), Jad Zock (Clock and Wallpaper), and Sushruta Sarkar (Marketing Campaign), worked directly with Nothing’s teams to build final versions of their concepts.

The hardware design draws from late 90s and early 2000s technology aesthetics. The accessory category introduced a new item called the Dice, featuring numbers in Nothing’s Ndot 55 font.

The lock screen clock uses varied font weights to reduce visual clutter, and the wallpaper links the rear colour with the front interface. The marketing campaign, titled “Made Together,” highlights collaboration within the community.