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HomeTechnologyIs Netflix Raising Prices Illegally? A Court Just Ordered It To Pay Subscribers Back

Is Netflix Raising Prices Illegally? A Court Just Ordered It To Pay Subscribers Back

Italy's court has ordered Netflix to refund subscribers after finding its years of price increases violated consumer protection laws. Netflix says it will appeal the decision.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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A court in Rome has ruled against Netflix in a case filed by an Italian consumer group, finding that the streaming giant's subscription price increases between 2017 and 2024 were unlawful. The court ordered that affected subscribers in Italy are entitled to refunds and a reduction in their current subscription fees. 

Netflix has said it plans to appeal the ruling, which does not take immediate effect. The decision comes shortly after Netflix raised its prices in the United States for the second time in just over a year.

What Did The Rome Court Rule Against Netflix?

The case was brought by Italian consumer advocacy group Movimento Consumatori, which argued that Netflix violated Italy's national consumer code by raising subscription prices without giving a valid reason in advance. 

The court agreed, ruling that the price hikes were unjustified under local regulations that prevent companies from changing prices unilaterally.

As part of its ruling, the court ordered that the decision be published on Netflix Italia's official website and in leading Italian newspapers, so that subscribers are informed that existing contractual terms were declared void and that they have the right to claim refunds. 

Netflix has been given 90 days to comply, after which it will face a penalty of 700 euros, roughly $800, for every day it fails to do so. Its appeal, however, is expected to delay or potentially pause enforcement.

Could This Ruling Have An Impact Beyond Italy?

The Rome ruling could set a precedent across Europe, where similar legal challenges against Netflix's pricing have already been filed in Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland, though those cases have so far produced limited results. 

In May 2025, a single subscriber in Germany won a case at a Cologne regional court, which ordered a refund of price increases, but that decision has not led to wider legal consequences. Whether the Italian ruling inspires broader action across Europe remains to be seen.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the Rome court case against Netflix?

The Rome court ruled against Netflix, finding subscription price increases between 2017 and 2024 unlawful. Affected Italian subscribers are entitled to refunds and reduced subscription fees.

Why did the Italian consumer group sue Netflix?

The consumer group argued that Netflix violated Italy's consumer code by increasing subscription prices without providing a valid reason in advance.

What are the consequences for Netflix if they don't comply with the ruling?

Netflix has 90 days to comply. Failure to do so will result in a penalty of approximately $800 per day.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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