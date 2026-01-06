Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MSI Introduces Updated Prestige Laptop Series At CES 2026 With Lighter Design & AI Focus

MSI has refreshed its Prestige laptop lineup at CES 2026, focusing on lighter designs, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, AI performance and long battery life for professionals and creators.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

MSI introduced its updated Prestige laptop lineup at CES 2026, placing the focus on professionals who need performance in a lighter and more flexible form. The new Prestige range brings a redesigned look, thinner builds and updated internal hardware powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. MSI highlighted changes in design, battery life, AI processing and input features aimed at everyday work, content creation and business use. The company positioned the Prestige series as part of a broader shift toward laptops that balance mobility, performance and usability.

MSI Prestige Series Design, Weight & Portability Changes

The redesigned Prestige series introduces a softer and more rounded design compared to earlier models. MSI has moved to a full aluminium build across the lineup, giving the laptops a cleaner and more refined appearance. The Prestige 14 now weighs 1.32 kg, while the Prestige 16 comes in at 1.59 kg, both lighter than their previous versions.

MSI also introduced the Prestige 13 AI+, which weighs 899 grams, making it one of the lightest 13-inch laptops in its category. The reduced weight is paired with a magnesium-aluminium chassis, aimed at frequent travellers and mobile professionals.

For users who need flexibility, MSI showcased Prestige 14 Flip and Prestige 16 Flip models. These feature a 2-in-1 design with touch displays and stylus support, allowing use in tablet or tent modes. MSI bundles these models with the MSI Nano Pen, which docks into the laptop body and charges quickly for short-term use.

MSI Prestige Performance, Battery & Productivity Features

The Prestige lineup is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, offering improved CPU, GPU and AI performance. MSI says the laptops are designed to handle everyday business tasks, creative work and multitasking efficiently. Integrated Intel Arc graphics are included for visual workloads.

Battery life is a key focus. The Prestige series includes an 81Wh battery, with MSI claiming up to 30 hours of 1080p video playback. To manage heat, the laptops use a vapour chamber, dual-fan setup and MSI’s Intra Flow thermal design, with noise levels kept under 30 dBA.

Productivity features include a larger Action Touchpad with customizable gesture areas, enterprise-grade security such as TPM 2.0, Windows Hello facial recognition and fingerprint login. The laptops also feature OLED displays with 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR certification.

MSI confirmed that the Prestige series was showcased at CES 2026, with availability scheduled to begin later in January 2026 in select markets.

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
