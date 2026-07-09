Meta's Muse Is Here And It Can Edit Photos, Generate Images And Raise Big Questions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta launched Muse Image AI on its key platforms.

Tool generates images, edits photos using text prompts.

Integrates with Marketplace, Muse Video model in development.

Feature uses public Instagram photos, raising privacy concerns.

Meta has launched Muse Image, a new AI image generation model built by Meta Superintelligence Labs. The tool is now live across the Meta AI app, Instagram Stories and WhatsApp, bringing text-to-image creation, editing features, and creative presets to users within Meta's platforms. The company says Muse is free for everyday use, though higher usage will need a paid Meta subscription.

The launch also includes a Facebook Marketplace integration and a confirmed Muse Video model currently in development.

How Does Meta's Muse Image Tool Work Across Its Platforms?

Muse lets users generate visuals from text prompts or edit existing photos through simple written instructions. Built-in presets offer ready-made prompts for users who need a starting point. Through text commands, users can place themselves in front of landmarks, remove people from photos or generate custom QR codes.

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Instagram Stories is getting a set of AI-powered effects that let users apply editable filters and creative transformations to existing photos. On Facebook Marketplace, Muse allows shoppers to visualise furniture and home decor in different settings before buying. Businesses can also use the tool to produce advertising assets.

Why Is Meta's Instagram Photo Feature Raising Privacy Concerns?

One feature has drawn significant attention: users can tag a public Instagram account and generate new AI images using that person's existing photos.

The capability was first reported by Wired, raising questions about whether people are aware that their publicly shared content can be used this way. One user commented: "That's meta quietly admitting the model's real advantage isn't the image quality, it's that they have more personal data feeding the prompt than any competitor could ever access."

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Meta has acknowledged that "people may be able to create content with your Instagram content using AI features at Meta," and confirmed that "You will not be notified about content created using AI features at Meta." The company says users can opt out through available settings, though the lack of automatic notifications has raised concerns about how visible those options actually are.