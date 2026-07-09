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English NewsTechnologySearch Erling Haaland On Google Right Now And Something Fun Happens

Search Erling Haaland On Google Right Now And Something Fun Happens

Google has quietly hidden a Viking animation inside Haaland's search results, and most football fans have no idea it's there until someone points it out.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google search for Haaland reveals a Norwegian Viking animation.
  • The animation displays Vikings rowing, honoring Haaland's heritage.
  • This Easter egg reflects Haaland's prominence and online presence.

Erling Haaland Google Easter Egg: If you search Erling Haaland's name on Google right now, something unexpected shows up. Instead of just news and stats, the search engine serves up a mini animation featuring Norwegian Vikings rowing a boat to the beat of a drum. The Easter egg works on both the website and the mobile app. It is a small but clever nod to Haaland's Norwegian roots, and fans who have stumbled upon it have been sharing it widely online.

How Does The Google Easter Egg For Erling Haaland Work?

The animation plays automatically when you type Haaland's name into Google's search bar. A group of Viking warriors appear on screen, paddling in rhythm to a drumbeat. If you want to see it again, there is a party icon that appears above the animation, and clicking it replays the whole scene from the start. 


Search Erling Haaland On Google Right Now And Something Fun Happens

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It is the kind of small detail that Google occasionally builds into its search engine for popular cultural moments, and this one fits Haaland's personality rather well.

Why Is Erling Haaland Getting So Much Attention Right Now?

Haaland has been one of the standout names at this World Cup, and not just for what he has done on the pitch. He scored 2 goals against Brazil, which naturally put him in the spotlight. But what has made him even more talked about is his willingness to lean into internet culture. 

He recently agreed with fans who pointed out his resemblance to Majin Buu, a character from the anime series Dragon Ball Z. That moment spread quickly online and added another layer to his already growing internet presence. 

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The Google Easter egg, in many ways, fits right into that narrative. It ties his footballing identity back to his Norwegian heritage while also giving fans something fun to interact with beyond just match highlights and transfer news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens when you search Erling Haaland's name on Google?

When you search Erling Haaland's name, a mini animation appears featuring Norwegian Vikings rowing a boat to a drumbeat. It's a small but clever nod to his Norwegian roots.

How do you activate the Erling Haaland Google Easter egg?

The animation plays automatically when you type his name into Google's search bar. A party icon also appears above the animation, which you can click to replay the scene from the start.

Why is Erling Haaland currently in the spotlight?

Haaland has been a standout at the World Cup, scoring two goals against Brazil. He also gains attention by embracing internet culture, like acknowledging his resemblance to Majin Buu from Dragon Ball Z.

On which platforms can the Erling Haaland Google Easter egg be seen?

The Easter egg works on both the Google website and the mobile app. Fans have been sharing it widely online after stumbling upon it.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
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