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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro Could Cost You Rs 20,000 More: Here Is Why Apple Thinks You Will Still Buy It

iPhone 18 Pro Could Cost You Rs 20,000 More: Here Is Why Apple Thinks You Will Still Buy It

iPhone 18 Pro may cost up to $200 more than last year. Apple is counting on its AI features and tight ecosystem to make sure millions of loyal users barely flinch.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro may see $200 price increase.
  • Apple Intelligence requires 12GB memory, driving user upgrades.
  • Apple's ecosystem and AI demand ensure strong sales.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, set to launch on September 9, is expected to carry a higher price tag than last year's model. Analysts are predicting a price increase of up to $200, driven by rising costs of memory and storage components. While that number may raise eyebrows, Apple appears well-positioned to push through these increases without losing its loyal customer base. 

The company's tightly controlled ecosystem and a wave of pent-up demand for its AI features give it leverage that most competitors simply do not have.

Why Apple Intelligence Could Push Millions To Upgrade

Running the full Apple Intelligence suite on iOS 27 will require 12 GB of memory, a threshold that only the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max currently meet. That means a large portion of Apple's global user base, including anyone still on a 2019 iPhone, will not be able to access the complete set of AI features without upgrading.

ALSO READ: BGMI's Biggest Update Yet Lets You Swing, Climb And Fight Like Spider-Man

Apple has been building toward this moment since its Worldwide Developer Conference in 2024, where it first teased its AI ambitions. The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, arriving with iOS 27, are expected to finally deliver on those promises. Demand for Apple's take on generative AI has been building for years, and that appetite is likely to translate directly into strong sales numbers this fall.

How Apple's Ecosystem Makes $200 Price Hike Easier To Accept

Switching from an iPhone to an Android device is not a straightforward process. Photo libraries, app purchases, and data backups are all tied tightly to Apple's ecosystem, making migration a time-consuming task. 

ALSO READ: Google Is Using Your Photos And Voice To Train Its AI: Here Is How To Stop It

Add to that the financial investment many users have already made in Apple peripherals like AirPods and Apple Watch, which offer limited functionality on Android, and the switching cost starts to feel substantial.

Apple has also already raised prices on several iPad and MacBook models, gradually normalising higher price points ahead of the September event.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone 18 Pro expected to launch, and what is the anticipated price change?

The iPhone 18 Pro is set to launch on September 9. It is expected to carry a higher price tag, potentially increasing by up to $200 compared to last year's model.

Why is the iPhone 18 Pro expected to have a higher price?

The anticipated price increase is primarily driven by the rising costs of memory and storage components. Apple's tightly controlled ecosystem and demand for AI features also give it leverage.

Which iPhones will be able to run the full Apple Intelligence suite?

Running the full Apple Intelligence suite on iOS 27 will require 12 GB of memory. Currently, only the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max meet this threshold.

How does Apple's ecosystem influence customers' acceptance of higher prices?

Switching from iPhone to Android is difficult due to tied data like photo libraries and app purchases. Existing investments in Apple peripherals also make migration costly.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Pro IPhone 18 Leaks
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