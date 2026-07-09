iPhone 18 Pro Could Cost You Rs 20,000 More: Here Is Why Apple Thinks You Will Still Buy It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro may see $200 price increase.

Apple Intelligence requires 12GB memory, driving user upgrades.

Apple's ecosystem and AI demand ensure strong sales.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, set to launch on September 9, is expected to carry a higher price tag than last year's model. Analysts are predicting a price increase of up to $200, driven by rising costs of memory and storage components. While that number may raise eyebrows, Apple appears well-positioned to push through these increases without losing its loyal customer base.

The company's tightly controlled ecosystem and a wave of pent-up demand for its AI features give it leverage that most competitors simply do not have.

Why Apple Intelligence Could Push Millions To Upgrade

Running the full Apple Intelligence suite on iOS 27 will require 12 GB of memory, a threshold that only the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max currently meet. That means a large portion of Apple's global user base, including anyone still on a 2019 iPhone, will not be able to access the complete set of AI features without upgrading.

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Apple has been building toward this moment since its Worldwide Developer Conference in 2024, where it first teased its AI ambitions. The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, arriving with iOS 27, are expected to finally deliver on those promises. Demand for Apple's take on generative AI has been building for years, and that appetite is likely to translate directly into strong sales numbers this fall.

How Apple's Ecosystem Makes $200 Price Hike Easier To Accept

Switching from an iPhone to an Android device is not a straightforward process. Photo libraries, app purchases, and data backups are all tied tightly to Apple's ecosystem, making migration a time-consuming task.

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Add to that the financial investment many users have already made in Apple peripherals like AirPods and Apple Watch, which offer limited functionality on Android, and the switching cost starts to feel substantial.

Apple has also already raised prices on several iPad and MacBook models, gradually normalising higher price points ahead of the September event.