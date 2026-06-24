Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMark Zuckerberg's New App 'Arena' Wants You To Bet On Sports And Elections

Mark Zuckerberg's New App 'Arena' Wants You To Bet On Sports And Elections

Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly put a small team on a secret project called Arena, an app that could let users predict outcomes the way Polymarket users already do.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

Meta is reportedly building its own prediction market app, and the project has Mark Zuckerberg's direct backing. According to a report, the Meta chief executive has assigned a small internal team to build a smartphone application that mirrors the format popularised by Polymarket and Kalshi, platforms where users wager on everything from sporting outcomes to political events. 

The app, known internally as "Arena," is being designed to run independently of Meta's existing platforms, though the company intends to use its massive user base across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to drive adoption.

What Is Meta's New Prediction Market App ‘Arena’ About?

According to a report by The New York Times, citing two employees with knowledge of the matter, Arena would not initially involve real money. Instead, it would likely use a video-game-style points system, although Meta has not ruled out introducing real-money betting later. 

ALSO READ: 5 Simple Steps To Free Up Google Storage Without Spending A Rupee

The project is described internally as experimental but a top priority for the company. It is one of several new standalone apps Meta is testing, alongside Meta Photos, a separate app focused on AI-generated media. Meta declined to comment on the report.

The push fits into Zuckerberg's long-standing approach of identifying emerging online behaviour and building products around it, a strategy that has had mixed results in the past. A similar attempt in 2019, under a unit called "New Product Experimentation," produced apps for podcasts, travel and matchmaking that largely failed to gain traction.

Why Are Prediction Markets Facing Growing Scrutiny In The US?

This is not Meta's first attempt at this format either. In 2020, it launched Forecast, a points-based prediction app tied to COVID-19-related guesses, which was shut down in 2022. Since then, the industry has grown rapidly, with Kalshi and Polymarket together recording $50 billion in trades in 2025, a figure that has already crossed $130 billion this year.

ALSO READ: Hackers Claim To Have 200,000 Files From Apple's India Supplier, Tata Confirms Breach

That growth has invited regulatory concern, particularly after a U.S. Special Forces member was charged in April with using confidential information to bet on a covert operation involving Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, earning over $400,000.

Senator Richard Blumenthal criticised Meta's plans on social media, accusing the company of shifting from "addictive" social features to prediction markets, and pointed to two pending bills addressing online safety and prediction market oversight. Meta has said Arena is still in development and may not launch.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How will Meta's 'Arena' app operate initially?

Initially, Arena would not involve real money. It would likely use a video-game-style points system, although Meta has not ruled out introducing real-money betting later.

Why are prediction markets facing growing scrutiny in the US?

The rapid growth of prediction markets has invited regulatory concern. A US Special Forces member was charged with using confidential information for betting, highlighting potential issues.

Has Meta launched prediction market apps before?

Yes, Meta launched Forecast, a points-based prediction app tied to COVID-19 related guesses, in 2020. It was shut down in 2022.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Meta TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Mark Zuckerberg's New App 'Arena' Wants You To Bet On Sports And Elections
Mark Zuckerberg's New App 'Arena' Wants You To Bet On Sports And Elections
Technology
5 Simple Steps To Free Up Google Storage Without Spending A Rupee
5 Simple Steps To Free Up Google Storage Without Spending A Rupee
Technology
Hackers Claim To Have 200,000 Files From Apple's India Supplier, Tata Confirms Breach
Hackers Claim To Have 200,000 Files From Apple's India Supplier, Tata Confirms Breach
Technology
Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check If You Can Actually Afford It
Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check If You Can Actually Afford It
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Monsoon: Mumbai Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging, Tree Falls and Traffic Chaos
Bihar Politics: Bharat Tiwari Encounter Row Sparks Massive Protest Call in Bihar
Mumbai Monsoon: Mumbai Rains Trigger Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions; BMC Faces Questions
Ram Temple Donation Probe: SIT Preliminary Report Flags Irregularities in Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Management
Bihar Politics: Bharat Tiwari Encounter Sparks Massive Protest, Mahapanchayat Called in Bhojpur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget