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English NewsTechnologyWhatsApp Launches Browser-Based Audio And Video Calling

WhatsApp Launches Browser-Based Audio And Video Calling

WhatsApp has rolled out browser-based audio and video calling, along with call transfer, waiting room and HD call quality features.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • QuickHD and noise suppression improve overall call quality.

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday launched web-based calling, allowing users to make and receive audio and video calls directly from their browsers without the need to download a desktop application.

The feature is part of a suite of updates aimed at improving cross-device functionality.

According to a WhatsApp blog post, the new web calling feature supports both one-on-one and group calls and includes access to screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated calls tab for history and favourites.

"Whether you're a college student on a shared computer, using a work laptop that doesn't allow app downloads, or simply prefer your browser, you can jump on a call without leaving the browser you're already on," the blog stated.

In addition to web calling, WhatsApp introduced a 'call transfer' feature. This allows users to move an active group call between devices -- such as from a mobile phone to a desktop -- seamlessly without having to disconnect and rejoin.

To enhance security and management of group interactions, the platform has also debuted a 'waiting room' feature. When a call link is created with the "require approval to join" setting enabled, participants will be held in a virtual waiting area until the host grants them entry.

The update also includes two technical enhancements designed to improve call quality. The first, dubbed 'QuickHD', is engineered to provide high-definition video immediately from the very beginning of a call.

The 'noise suppression' feature enhances audio clarity, removing background noise to ensure that a user's voice remains clear even when calling from loud or busy environments. WhatsApp stated that these features are being rolled out gradually. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp Web Browser Meta Technology Updates Audio And Video Calling
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