Your Instagram Photos Could Now Be Turned Into AI Images By Strangers, Thanks To Meta

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta AI now generates images from public Instagram content.

Feature is default-on; users can disable content reuse.

AI-generated content gets broad visibility; no user notifications.

Meta has rolled out a new AI-powered image generation feature that allows users to create images using content from public Instagram accounts, raising fresh questions about how publicly shared photos and videos can be repurposed through artificial intelligence. The company revealed that its newly launched Muse Image model can draw from public Instagram posts and reels when generating AI-created visuals. The feature is switched on by default for eligible public accounts, although users can choose to disable it through Instagram settings.

Meta AI Can Use Public Instagram Content To Create New Images

According to Meta, users can generate AI visuals by tagging public Instagram accounts within the Meta AI app.

"You can also @-mention Instagram accounts in the Meta AI app to bring specific Instagram profiles right into your images," the company said.

Meta explained that the feature is designed for a variety of creative purposes.

"Whether you want to design a custom event invitation, mock up a collaborative creative concept, or generate a personalized graphic, tagging a username lets Meta AI use public photos to build a visual that's ready to post"

Muse Image is the first image-centric AI model developed by Meta’s Superintelligence Labs. The company said the model combines advanced reasoning capabilities with image generation technology, allowing it to understand detailed prompts and merge multiple photos into a single AI-generated creation.

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Feature Expanding Across Meta Platforms

The new AI model is also being integrated into Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta said it will support AI-powered effects in Instagram Stories and enable image generation through Meta AI chats on WhatsApp. The rollout is currently limited to select countries before a broader expansion.

Users can create reels, posts, or stories that reuse "part or all of your published photos, videos or reels" from public Instagram accounts. This effectively allows public content to become source material for AI-generated creations.

Meta also highlighted in its support documentation that content generated through these tools could have wider visibility online.

"In addition, people may be able to create content with your Instagram content using AI features at Meta," the company notes in a help document. "Depending on the settings of the other user, this means your reused content may be discoverable in search engine results."

Users Won’t Receive AI Reuse Notifications

The company clarified that users will not be alerted when their photos or videos are reused through these AI image-generation tools. However, standard notifications will continue for existing Instagram features such as remixes, sequences, stickers and templates involving public content.

Meta said users retain control over whether their content can be used in this manner and can disable the setting through Instagram’s Sharing and Reuse options by turning off permission for posts and reels.

The company also outlined safeguards for privacy changes. If a public account is switched to private and remains private for more than 24 hours, any reels, posts or stories that directly use that content through the new feature will be removed. However, AI-generated content already created by other users before the change will remain online.

For users under 18 who maintain public accounts, only followers will be able to reuse their media if account settings permit such usage.

Meta indicated that the capability could eventually expand beyond Instagram and WhatsApp, with future availability expected on Facebook, Messenger and Meta Advantage+ advertising tools.