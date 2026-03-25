EXCLUSIVE: 'India Has A Role...' Israeli Envoy Outlines Conditions For Ending War With Iran

Iran-Israel War: Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, questions around a possible ceasefire continue to be raised. In this context, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, shared key insights in an interview with ABP, clarifying Israel’s position on the issue. He said Israel stands firmly with the United States and appreciates its efforts to bring the war to an end, but stressed that certain conditions must be met for peace.

Azar stated that for any ceasefire to happen, Iran must shut down its nuclear programme, stop uranium enrichment, and dismantle its ballistic missile programme. He also said Iran must end its support for groups like Hezbollah, Houthis, and Hamas. According to him, Israel is not directly fighting Iran, but the threat arising from its policies. He added that Iran has long challenged Israel’s existence, which is why such actions are being taken.

On US-Israel Relations

Speaking about ties between the United States and Israel, Azar said both countries share the same outlook on the issue and are fully aligned. Commenting on reported talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, he said the location of discussions is not important -- the outcome is what matters, and that decision rests with the US. He further claimed that a regime change in Iran is likely in the near future, saying it is only a matter of time before the people rise against the leadership. Referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, he said no concessions should be expected. He also noted that Iran is currently isolated and is not receiving the support it had anticipated from other countries.

On Israel’s security and India’s role

Azar described Israel’s defence system as strong, though he acknowledged that people are still taking shelter due to continued missile attacks from Iran. He said around 20 people have been killed and nearly 100 injured so far. He also highlighted the importance of India in West Asia, saying it can play a key role in maintaining regional balance.

He concluded by saying that Israel seeks peace, but it will only be possible if Iran changes its policies.