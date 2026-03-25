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HomeTechnologyMeta Lost A $375 Million Case, And It All Started With Fake Accounts Of Minors

Meta Lost A $375 Million Case, And It All Started With Fake Accounts Of Minors

Meta has been hit with a $375 million penalty after a US jury ruled it misled parents and allowed predators to target minors on Instagram and Facebook.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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A jury in New Mexico has found Meta guilty of misleading users about how safe its platforms are. According to a report by The Verge, the tech company has been ordered to pay $375 million for 37,500 violations. The verdict came just a day after final arguments were presented in court. The jury had initially leaned toward a much higher penalty of nearly $2 billion before settling on the lower figure.

What Did New Mexico Charge Meta With?

New Mexico argued that Meta did not do enough to protect its users, particularly minors. The state charged that Meta's systems allowed child predators to operate with relative ease on its platforms. 

To support this claim, the government ran an undercover operation using decoy accounts that posed as minors. These accounts received multiple unsolicited messages from adults, raising serious concerns about child safety on the platform.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez called the verdict a breakthrough moment. He said the government had succeeded in holding a major tech company accountable for misleading parents and failing to protect minors.

How Did Meta Respond To The Verdict?

Meta pushed back against the charges, saying the investigation was flawed and that the claims did not reflect the safety measures it already has in place. The company also pointed out that it has been open about the difficulties of moderating harmful content at the scale it operates.

Meta said it "respectfully disagrees" with the verdict and announced plans to appeal. Spokesperson Francis Brennan said the company remains committed to user safety and intends to invest in tools designed to remove harmful actors from its platforms.

New Mexico also noted that this case is not an isolated one. A separate trial is currently underway in Los Angeles involving Google over similar allegations, suggesting that scrutiny of major tech platforms and their safety practices is far from over.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Meta found guilty of in New Mexico?

Meta was found guilty of misleading users about the safety of its platforms, particularly concerning the protection of minors from child predators.

How much was Meta ordered to pay New Mexico?

Meta was ordered to pay $375 million for 37,500 violations related to its platform safety practices.

What evidence did New Mexico present against Meta?

New Mexico used undercover decoy accounts posing as minors, which received unsolicited messages from adults, to demonstrate the ease with which child predators could operate on Meta's platforms.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Meta TECHNOLOGY
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