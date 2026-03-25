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HomeNewsIndiaInduction Stove Explodes In Madhya Pradesh; Sparks Fear Over Safety Amid LPG Shortage

Induction Stove Explodes In Madhya Pradesh; Sparks Fear Over Safety Amid LPG Shortage

A mother and children narrowly escape injury after an induction stove explodes in Madhya Pradesh. Learn why overheating is causing kitchen accidents.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
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As the ongoing conflict in West Asia cripples LPG supplies across India, thousands of households are pivoting to electric alternatives. However, a terrifying incident in Khairinaka village near Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, has raised urgent questions about the safety of these high-speed appliances. According to News18, a routine afternoon in the Jat household nearly turned tragic on Tuesday when an induction stove shattered with a "loud explosion," narrowly missing a mother and her two young children.

How a 6-Month-Old Appliance Failed

Housewife Seema Jat, like many others in her village, had been forced to rely on an induction cooktop due to the acute shortage of gas cylinders. According to reports, Seema was in the middle of preparing khichdi for her family when the malfunction occurred. After releasing the pressure from her cooker, she attempted to remove the pot from the surface. In that instant, the glass top of the appliance shattered with a violent bang.

The most concerning aspect of the failure is the age of the device; the induction stove had been purchased only six months ago. While the family escaped without physical injuries, the sudden nature of the glass explosion has sparked a debate over the quality and overheating risks of modern kitchen electronics during heavy usage.

Why Induction Stoves Exploded Under Pressure

Experts and manufacturers suggest that while these devices are efficient, they operate on electromagnetic technology that requires strict adherence to safety protocols. Preliminary assessments of the Madhya Pradesh incident point toward excessive heat as the primary culprit. Induction surfaces heat cookware almost instantaneously, and setting the appliance to maximum temperature from a "cold start" can put immense thermal strain on the glass ceramic plate.

Common triggers for induction failure include:

Voltage Fluctuations: Rapid changes in the power grid can overload the internal circuitry.

Incompatible Cookware: Using utensils that are not perfectly flat or induction-ready can cause uneven heat distribution.

Heat Trapping: Placing large towels or covers near the vents can lead to internal component combustion.

Essential Safety Guidelines for Induction Users

With gas supplies remaining uncertain, the shift to induction is likely to accelerate. To avoid a repeat of the Narsinghpur scare, manufacturers advise starting all cooking at a low temperature and gradually increasing the heat. Ensuring that the appliance is placed in a well-ventilated area and using only certified induction-compatible pots is critical for long-term safety.

This narrow escape serves as a stark reminder that while the induction stove is a powerful tool in the face of an energy crisis, it demands a level of care and technical respect that traditional gas burners do not.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did an induction stove shatter in Madhya Pradesh?

The induction stove likely shattered due to excessive heat, possibly from being set to maximum temperature from a cold start. This can cause immense thermal strain on the glass ceramic plate.

How old was the induction stove that shattered?

The induction stove that malfunctioned was only six months old. This raises concerns about the quality and potential overheating risks of modern kitchen electronics.

What are common triggers for induction stove failure?

Common triggers include voltage fluctuations, using incompatible cookware, and heat trapping near the appliance's vents. These factors can overload circuitry or cause uneven heating.

What are the key safety guidelines for using induction stoves?

Always start cooking at a low temperature and gradually increase heat. Ensure the appliance is in a well-ventilated area and use only certified induction-compatible pots.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Asia Conflict Iran Israel War Iran Israel Conflict LPG Shortage Induction Stove Explosion
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