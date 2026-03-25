Induction Stove Explodes In Madhya Pradesh; Sparks Fear Over Safety Amid LPG Shortage

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As the ongoing conflict in West Asia cripples LPG supplies across India, thousands of households are pivoting to electric alternatives. However, a terrifying incident in Khairinaka village near Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, has raised urgent questions about the safety of these high-speed appliances. According to News18, a routine afternoon in the Jat household nearly turned tragic on Tuesday when an induction stove shattered with a "loud explosion," narrowly missing a mother and her two young children.

How a 6-Month-Old Appliance Failed

Housewife Seema Jat, like many others in her village, had been forced to rely on an induction cooktop due to the acute shortage of gas cylinders. According to reports, Seema was in the middle of preparing khichdi for her family when the malfunction occurred. After releasing the pressure from her cooker, she attempted to remove the pot from the surface. In that instant, the glass top of the appliance shattered with a violent bang.

The most concerning aspect of the failure is the age of the device; the induction stove had been purchased only six months ago. While the family escaped without physical injuries, the sudden nature of the glass explosion has sparked a debate over the quality and overheating risks of modern kitchen electronics during heavy usage.

Why Induction Stoves Exploded Under Pressure

Experts and manufacturers suggest that while these devices are efficient, they operate on electromagnetic technology that requires strict adherence to safety protocols. Preliminary assessments of the Madhya Pradesh incident point toward excessive heat as the primary culprit. Induction surfaces heat cookware almost instantaneously, and setting the appliance to maximum temperature from a "cold start" can put immense thermal strain on the glass ceramic plate.

Common triggers for induction failure include:

Voltage Fluctuations: Rapid changes in the power grid can overload the internal circuitry.

Incompatible Cookware: Using utensils that are not perfectly flat or induction-ready can cause uneven heat distribution.

Heat Trapping: Placing large towels or covers near the vents can lead to internal component combustion.

Essential Safety Guidelines for Induction Users

With gas supplies remaining uncertain, the shift to induction is likely to accelerate. To avoid a repeat of the Narsinghpur scare, manufacturers advise starting all cooking at a low temperature and gradually increasing the heat. Ensuring that the appliance is placed in a well-ventilated area and using only certified induction-compatible pots is critical for long-term safety.

This narrow escape serves as a stark reminder that while the induction stove is a powerful tool in the face of an energy crisis, it demands a level of care and technical respect that traditional gas burners do not.