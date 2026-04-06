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HomeGamingGTA 6's New 'Breakable Glass' Feature Got Leaked On LinkedIn By A Former Rockstar Developer

GTA 6's New 'Breakable Glass' Feature Got Leaked On LinkedIn By A Former Rockstar Developer

A deleted LinkedIn post from a former Rockstar employee just revealed something small about GTA 6, and it says something very big about the game.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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GTA 6 Leaks: A new leak tied to a former Rockstar Games employee has given Grand Theft Auto fans a glimpse into just how detailed the development of GTA 6 really is. The leak, which surfaced from a LinkedIn profile, revealed that a graphics programmer who worked at Rockstar between 2020 and 2023 spent their time building a "next generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props." 

It is a small detail in the grand scheme of things, but one that says a lot about the scale and ambition behind the game's development.

What Does the GTA 6 Glass System Leak Actually Tell Us?

The fact that Rockstar Games had, or still has, an entire team working specifically on how glass breaks in the game speaks to the level of resources being poured into GTA 6. This is not a studio cutting corners.


GTA 6's New 'Breakable Glass' Feature Got Leaked On LinkedIn By A Former Rockstar Developer

For context, Rockstar's last release, Red Dead Redemption 2, came out in 2018 and still holds up against most open-world games today. It took nearly eight years for a title, Crimson Desert, to come along and feel even remotely comparable in terms of scale, ambition, and technical detail. 

GTA 6 has been in development longer and is reportedly more expensive, which makes the breakable glass leak feel less like a minor footnote and more like a signal of intent.

Why Was The Leak Removed So Quickly?

Shortly after GTA fans noticed the LinkedIn profile, the developer quietly wiped the information without any explanation. It is technically possible the details were outdated and removed for that reason. 

The more likely explanation, however, is that Rockstar either asked the developer to take it down, or the developer chose to do so out of caution. 

Either way, the brief window it was visible was enough to confirm that Rockstar is thinking about every single layer of GTA 6, right down to the way a car window shatters.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new detail about GTA 6 development was revealed in a recent leak?

A leak from a former Rockstar Games employee's LinkedIn profile indicated the development of a 'next generation procedural breakable glass system' for vehicles and props in GTA 6.

What does the GTA 6 glass system leak suggest about the game's development?

The focus on a detailed glass break system highlights the extensive resources and ambition poured into GTA 6, suggesting Rockstar is not cutting corners and is paying attention to intricate details.

Why was the information about the GTA 6 glass system leak removed?

The leak was quickly removed, possibly because the details were outdated. However, it's more likely that Rockstar requested its removal or the developer removed it as a precaution.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY
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