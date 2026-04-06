GTA 6's New 'Breakable Glass' Feature Got Leaked On LinkedIn By A Former Rockstar Developer

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GTA 6 Leaks: A new leak tied to a former Rockstar Games employee has given Grand Theft Auto fans a glimpse into just how detailed the development of GTA 6 really is. The leak, which surfaced from a LinkedIn profile, revealed that a graphics programmer who worked at Rockstar between 2020 and 2023 spent their time building a "next generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props."

It is a small detail in the grand scheme of things, but one that says a lot about the scale and ambition behind the game's development.

What Does the GTA 6 Glass System Leak Actually Tell Us?

The fact that Rockstar Games had, or still has, an entire team working specifically on how glass breaks in the game speaks to the level of resources being poured into GTA 6. This is not a studio cutting corners.





For context, Rockstar's last release, Red Dead Redemption 2, came out in 2018 and still holds up against most open-world games today. It took nearly eight years for a title, Crimson Desert, to come along and feel even remotely comparable in terms of scale, ambition, and technical detail.

GTA 6 has been in development longer and is reportedly more expensive, which makes the breakable glass leak feel less like a minor footnote and more like a signal of intent.

Why Was The Leak Removed So Quickly?

Shortly after GTA fans noticed the LinkedIn profile, the developer quietly wiped the information without any explanation. It is technically possible the details were outdated and removed for that reason.

The more likely explanation, however, is that Rockstar either asked the developer to take it down, or the developer chose to do so out of caution.

Either way, the brief window it was visible was enough to confirm that Rockstar is thinking about every single layer of GTA 6, right down to the way a car window shatters.