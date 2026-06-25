WhatsApp's New Feature Lets Someone See Your Status Even If You've Hidden It From Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp tests contact mentions in text status updates.

Tagged users get private notification, bypassing viewer privacy.

This beta feature fills a two-year functionality gap.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets users mention contacts in text-based status updates, extending an option that has only worked for photo and video updates until now. The feature appears in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.26.25.2, available on the Google Play Store. Earlier, WhatsApp had introduced contact mentions for status updates with photos or videos, but text updates were left out of this option entirely.

The mention works the same way it does for media updates: it stays private, and only the tagged contact gets notified, while everyone else viewing the status remains unaware of it.

How Can Users Mention Contact In Text Status Update?

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was found in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.25.2, available through the Google Play Store. Users typing out a text status will now notice a new button placed just above the send button.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Got A Massive Rs 43,000 Drop: Here's The Condition That Comes With It

Tapping this button opens a contact picker, allowing the user to choose who they want to mention. As soon as a contact is selected, WhatsApp sends them a private notification automatically, with no extra steps involved. This brings text updates in line with how mentions already function for photos and videos, just adapted for a text-only format.

The mention itself does not show up as visible text within the status. So even if someone views the update, they won't be able to tell that a mention was included. Only the person who was tagged gets a notification and a corresponding message in their chat.

Why Does This Update Matter For Status Privacy Settings?

Interestingly, the mentioned contact will be able to see the status regardless of the user's existing privacy settings, similar to how it already works for photo and video updates. So even if that contact is normally excluded from viewing someone's status, the mention acts like a direct invite that bypasses those restrictions for that specific update.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Price In India Will Make US Gamers Jealous: Here's Why

This addition fills a gap that has existed for nearly two years, since mentions were earlier restricted to status updates that included a photo or video. Text updates, often used for sharing quick thoughts, quotes, or announcements, were left without the option entirely.

For now, the feature is only available to a limited set of beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. WhatsApp is expanding access gradually, so it may take some time before it appears for everyone. There's no confirmed timeline yet for a stable rollout, but broader availability is expected in the coming weeks.