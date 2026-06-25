GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What's The Difference? Bonuses & Price Breakdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 launches November 2026 with Standard, Ultimate editions.

Standard Edition ($79.99) offers vintage cosmetics and one month GTA+.

Ultimate Edition ($99.99) adds exclusive items, quests beyond Standard.

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can already pre-order the highly anticipated title. The developer has made two versions available, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition, each offering different content and carrying a different price tag. If you're wondering which version offers the better value, here's a complete breakdown of what each edition brings to the table.

GTA 6 Standard Edition Explained

Those who pre-order GTA 6 Standard Edition will get the Vintage Vice City Pack, which offers vintage 1980s styled in-game cosmetics and vehicles. These include:

’55 Vapid Stanier sedan

Shore Court personal garage

Blue linen suit and hairstyle for Jason

Red sequin mini dress and curls hairstyle for Lucia

Weapon skins inspired by Tommy Vercetti's GTA Vice City shirt

In addition, those who pre-order the Standard Edition will get free one month subscription for GTA+, a service for GTA 5 Online that offers in-game benefits.

Also Check: GTA 6 Price In India Will Make US Gamers Jealous: Here's Why

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition: All You Need To Know

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition comes packed with a range of bonuses, including exclusive cosmetics and additional in-game missions. These include:

'67 Vapid Dominator Buggy (off-roader)

(off-roader) Paradise Garage

’95 Grotti Cheetah (sports car)

(sports car) Dinka Enduro (motorcycle)

(motorcycle) Crest Kayak

Vapid Ganado Retro Build (pickup truck)

(pickup truck) Rideout Customs (vehicle mod shop)

(vehicle mod shop) One-Eyed Willie’s (vehicle mod shop)

(vehicle mod shop) Shitzu Squalo boat with Weapon's Crate

boat with Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers

Personalized Weapon Variants for Jason and Lucia

for Jason and Lucia Vice City Styles Pack (outfits, tattoos, cosmetics)

(outfits, tattoos, cosmetics) Goodtime Gear Collection (clothing, accessories)

(clothing, accessories) Stock 305 (clothing store)

(clothing store) Sara’s Unisex Salon (hair and cosmetics)

(hair and cosmetics) Electric Fang Tattoo (tattoo joint)

(tattoo joint) Classic Car Collection (side quest)

(side quest) PTT Youngin$ Scores (side quest)

Furthermore, those who pre-order GTA 6 Ultimate Edition will also get the Vintage Vice City Pack, as well as the pne free month of GTA + subscription.

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Price

GTA 6 Standard Edition is priced at $79.99 (Rs 5,999 in India), while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 (Rs 7,499 in India).

Rockstar Games is set to launch GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The release will mark the franchise's first brand-new mainline Grand Theft Auto title since September 2013.