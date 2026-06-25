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HomeGamingGTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What's The Difference? Bonuses & Price Breakdown

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What's The Difference? Bonuses & Price Breakdown

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition explained. Check prices, exclusive vehicles, bonus missions, cosmetics and pre-order rewards before you buy.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • GTA 6 launches November 2026 with Standard, Ultimate editions.
  • Standard Edition ($79.99) offers vintage cosmetics and one month GTA+.
  • Ultimate Edition ($99.99) adds exclusive items, quests beyond Standard.

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can already pre-order the highly anticipated title. The developer has made two versions available, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition, each offering different content and carrying a different price tag. If you're wondering which version offers the better value, here's a complete breakdown of what each edition brings to the table.

GTA 6 Standard Edition Explained

Those who pre-order GTA 6 Standard Edition will get the Vintage Vice City Pack, which offers vintage 1980s styled in-game cosmetics and vehicles. These include:

  • ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan
  • Shore Court personal garage
  • Blue linen suit and hairstyle for Jason
  • Red sequin mini dress and curls hairstyle for Lucia
  • Weapon skins inspired by Tommy Vercetti's GTA Vice City shirt

In addition, those who pre-order the Standard Edition will get free one month subscription for GTA+, a service for GTA 5 Online that offers in-game benefits. 

Also Check: GTA 6 Price In India Will Make US Gamers Jealous: Here's Why

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition: All You Need To Know

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition comes packed with a range of bonuses, including exclusive cosmetics and additional in-game missions. These include:

  • '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy (off-roader)
  • Paradise Garage
  • ’95 Grotti Cheetah (sports car)
  • Dinka Enduro (motorcycle)
  • Crest Kayak
  • Vapid Ganado Retro Build (pickup truck)
  • Rideout Customs (vehicle mod shop)
  • One-Eyed Willie’s (vehicle mod shop)
  • Shitzu Squalo boat with Weapon's Crate
  • Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers
  • Personalized Weapon Variants for Jason and Lucia
  • Vice City Styles Pack (outfits, tattoos, cosmetics)
  • Goodtime Gear Collection (clothing, accessories)
  • Stock 305 (clothing store)
  • Sara’s Unisex Salon (hair and cosmetics)
  • Electric Fang Tattoo (tattoo joint)
  • Classic Car Collection (side quest)
  • PTT Youngin$ Scores (side quest)

Furthermore, those who pre-order GTA 6 Ultimate Edition will also get the Vintage Vice City Pack, as well as the pne free month of GTA + subscription.

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Price

GTA 6 Standard Edition is priced at $79.99 (Rs 5,999 in India), while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 (Rs 7,499 in India).

Rockstar Games is set to launch GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The release will mark the franchise's first brand-new mainline Grand Theft Auto title since September 2013.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

When will GTA 6 be released and on which platforms?

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on November 19, 2026. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

What does the GTA 6 Standard Edition include?

The Standard Edition pre-order offers the Vintage Vice City Pack with 1980s-styled cosmetics and vehicles. It also comes with a free one-month GTA+ subscription.

What additional content is in the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition offers exclusive cosmetics and additional in-game missions not found in the Standard Edition. It also includes the Vintage Vice City Pack and a free one-month GTA+ subscription.

What is the price difference between the Standard and Ultimate Editions of GTA 6?

The Standard Edition of GTA 6 costs $79.99. The Ultimate Edition is priced higher at $99.99.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
GTA 6 Rockstar Games GTA 6 Price GTA 6 Ultimate Edition
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