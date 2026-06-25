Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on November 19, 2026. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What's The Difference? Bonuses & Price Breakdown
GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition explained. Check prices, exclusive vehicles, bonus missions, cosmetics and pre-order rewards before you buy.
- GTA 6 launches November 2026 with Standard, Ultimate editions.
- Standard Edition ($79.99) offers vintage cosmetics and one month GTA+.
- Ultimate Edition ($99.99) adds exclusive items, quests beyond Standard.
GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can already pre-order the highly anticipated title. The developer has made two versions available, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition, each offering different content and carrying a different price tag. If you're wondering which version offers the better value, here's a complete breakdown of what each edition brings to the table.
GTA 6 Standard Edition Explained
Those who pre-order GTA 6 Standard Edition will get the Vintage Vice City Pack, which offers vintage 1980s styled in-game cosmetics and vehicles. These include:
- ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan
- Shore Court personal garage
- Blue linen suit and hairstyle for Jason
- Red sequin mini dress and curls hairstyle for Lucia
- Weapon skins inspired by Tommy Vercetti's GTA Vice City shirt
In addition, those who pre-order the Standard Edition will get free one month subscription for GTA+, a service for GTA 5 Online that offers in-game benefits.
Also Check: GTA 6 Price In India Will Make US Gamers Jealous: Here's Why
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition: All You Need To Know
The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition comes packed with a range of bonuses, including exclusive cosmetics and additional in-game missions. These include:
- '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy (off-roader)
- Paradise Garage
- ’95 Grotti Cheetah (sports car)
- Dinka Enduro (motorcycle)
- Crest Kayak
- Vapid Ganado Retro Build (pickup truck)
- Rideout Customs (vehicle mod shop)
- One-Eyed Willie’s (vehicle mod shop)
- Shitzu Squalo boat with Weapon's Crate
- Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers
- Personalized Weapon Variants for Jason and Lucia
- Vice City Styles Pack (outfits, tattoos, cosmetics)
- Goodtime Gear Collection (clothing, accessories)
- Stock 305 (clothing store)
- Sara’s Unisex Salon (hair and cosmetics)
- Electric Fang Tattoo (tattoo joint)
- Classic Car Collection (side quest)
- PTT Youngin$ Scores (side quest)
Furthermore, those who pre-order GTA 6 Ultimate Edition will also get the Vintage Vice City Pack, as well as the pne free month of GTA + subscription.
GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Price
GTA 6 Standard Edition is priced at $79.99 (Rs 5,999 in India), while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 (Rs 7,499 in India).
Rockstar Games is set to launch GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The release will mark the franchise's first brand-new mainline Grand Theft Auto title since September 2013.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will GTA 6 be released and on which platforms?
What does the GTA 6 Standard Edition include?
The Standard Edition pre-order offers the Vintage Vice City Pack with 1980s-styled cosmetics and vehicles. It also comes with a free one-month GTA+ subscription.
What additional content is in the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition?
The Ultimate Edition offers exclusive cosmetics and additional in-game missions not found in the Standard Edition. It also includes the Vintage Vice City Pack and a free one-month GTA+ subscription.
What is the price difference between the Standard and Ultimate Editions of GTA 6?
The Standard Edition of GTA 6 costs $79.99. The Ultimate Edition is priced higher at $99.99.