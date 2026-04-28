Jio vs Airtel vs Vi vs BSNL: We Broke Down Every Annual Plan So You Don't Have To

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telecom plans now bundle AI tools, OTT, and 5G access.

Jio leads in speed and reliability, offering Gemini Pro.

Airtel excels in gaming and urban network performance.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Plans: Picking the right prepaid plan in 2026 is no longer as straightforward as it used to be. Tariffs have gone up by 10% to 20% compared to last year, and each operator is now bundling AI tools, OTT subscriptions, and 5G access into their recharges. Jio and Airtel are both charging around Rs 3,999 for their top 365-day plans, Vi sits between Rs 3,599 and Rs 3,799, and BSNL remains the most affordable at Rs 2,399. Here is a breakdown to help you decide.

What Does Jio Offer In Its 2026 Annual Plans?

Jio has two annual plans in 2026. The Rs 3,999 plan includes 2.5GB daily data, unlimited 5G, Gemini Pro for 18 months, JioHotstar for 3 months, FanCode sports streaming, JioTV, and 50GB JioAICloud storage. The Rs 3,599 plan keeps everything except FanCode, making it a slightly cheaper alternative for users who do not need sports streaming.

On network performance, Opensignal's recent Mobile Network Experience report names Jio as India's best network, delivering nearly 2x Airtel's download speeds. Jio also wins the Reliability Experience and Consistent Quality awards, scoring 864 points for reliability and 68.9% for consistent quality.

What Does Airtel Offer In Its 2026 Annual Plans?

Airtel's two annual plans lean heavily on AI and entertainment. The Rs 3,999 plan offers 2.5GB daily data, unlimited 5G, Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months, JioHotstar Mobile for a full year, Hello Tunes, and Airtel Warning Alerts. The Rs 3,599 plan drops daily data to 2GB and removes the OTT subscription, but retains Perplexity Pro AI access.

Airtel leads in Games Experience, Voice App Experience, and Upload Speed Experience according to Opensignal, making it the stronger choice for urban users who prioritise gaming and video call quality.

What Does Vi Offer In Its 2026 Annual Plans?

Vi offers three annual plans, all built around its Hero Unlimited benefits: unlimited night data, data rescue, and weekend data rollover. The Rs 3,799 plan gives 2GB daily plus 50GB extra and Amazon Prime Lite for a year. The Rs 3,699 plan matches that data allowance but swaps Amazon Prime for JioHotstar Mobile. The Rs 3,599 plan brings data down to 1.5GB daily plus 50GB extra, with no OTT subscription included.

Vi won three out of five 5G Experience awards in 2026, and added 23 new cities to its 5G rollout. Coverage remains uneven, so checking availability in your city before recharging is worth doing.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi vs BSNL: Which One Should You Pick?

For speed and reliability, Jio leads. For gaming and urban performance, Airtel is the better fit. For OTT value at a slightly lower price, Vi's Rs 3,799 or Rs 3,699 plans are worth considering. And for budget users, BSNL's Rs 2,399 plan covers basic data and unlimited calling for 365 days without extras. Its 4G network now has over 97,000 sites live, making it a more capable option than it was a year ago, especially in rural areas.