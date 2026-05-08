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HomeTechnologyIRCTC Big Update! AI Can Now Predict Your Waiting Ticket Confirmation With Better Accuracy

IRCTC Big Update! AI Can Now Predict Your Waiting Ticket Confirmation With Better Accuracy

Indian Railways is replacing its 1986 booking system with AI that predicts waitlist confirmation with 94% accuracy. Your train travel planning may never be the same again.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 May 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Railways upgrades ticket system using AI for predictions.
  • AI boosts waiting list confirmation accuracy to 94%.
  • RailOne app integrates AI for real-time updates and services.

If you have ever booked a train ticket and kept guessing whether your waiting list status will clear, that uncertainty may soon be reduced. Indian Railways is upgrading its decades-old Passenger Reservation System with a strong focus on artificial intelligence. The aim is to make ticket booking smarter, faster, and more predictable for passengers. 

The existing system, which dates back to 1986, is now being replaced with a modern setup that can handle higher demand and deliver more accurate insights. The transition is expected to begin in August in a phased manner.

How Is AI Improving Ticket Confirmation Predictions In Indian Railways?

The biggest shift in the new system is the use of AI to predict whether a waiting ticket will get confirmed. Earlier, passengers had to rely on guesswork or past trends, with prediction accuracy around 53%. Now, AI-based models have pushed this accuracy to 94%.

This means passengers can know their chances of getting a confirmed seat at the time of booking. The system studies patterns such as cancellations, historical booking data, and route demand to generate these predictions. With nearly 88% of tickets now booked online, this AI integration is expected to make planning travel more reliable and reduce last-minute uncertainty.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also directed officials to ensure that this transition remains smooth and does not disrupt passenger services.

What Role Does AI Play In The RailOne App Experience?

The RailOne app is central to bringing AI features directly to users. With over 3.5 crore downloads, the app is already handling millions of bookings daily. AI helps power features like real-time updates, smarter ticket management, and improved user recommendations.

Passengers not only get booking and cancellation services but also access live train status, platform numbers, and coach positions in one place. The app also integrates services like Rail Madad and food delivery to seats.

While AI enhances convenience, Indian Railways continues to keep fares affordable. In 2024-25, it provided a subsidy of Rs 60,239 crore, ensuring passengers pay about 43% less than the actual cost on average.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How is AI improving ticket confirmation predictions for Indian Railways?

AI models now predict waiting list ticket confirmations with 94% accuracy by analyzing cancellation patterns, booking data, and route demand. This helps passengers know their chances of a confirmed seat at the time of booking.

What is being upgraded in the Indian Railways' Passenger Reservation System?

Indian Railways is upgrading its decades-old Passenger Reservation System with a focus on artificial intelligence. The new system aims to make ticket booking smarter, faster, and more predictable.

What is the accuracy of AI-based ticket confirmation predictions compared to the old system?

The new AI-based models have achieved an accuracy of 94% in predicting ticket confirmations. This is a significant improvement from the previous accuracy of around 53%.

What features does the RailOne app offer with AI integration?

The RailOne app uses AI for real-time updates, smarter ticket management, and personalized recommendations. It also provides live train status, platform numbers, and coach positions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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Travel Lifestyle TECHNOLOGY
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