IRCTC Big Update! AI Can Now Predict Your Waiting Ticket Confirmation With Better Accuracy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Railways upgrades ticket system using AI for predictions.

AI boosts waiting list confirmation accuracy to 94%.

RailOne app integrates AI for real-time updates and services.

If you have ever booked a train ticket and kept guessing whether your waiting list status will clear, that uncertainty may soon be reduced. Indian Railways is upgrading its decades-old Passenger Reservation System with a strong focus on artificial intelligence. The aim is to make ticket booking smarter, faster, and more predictable for passengers.

The existing system, which dates back to 1986, is now being replaced with a modern setup that can handle higher demand and deliver more accurate insights. The transition is expected to begin in August in a phased manner.

How Is AI Improving Ticket Confirmation Predictions In Indian Railways?

The biggest shift in the new system is the use of AI to predict whether a waiting ticket will get confirmed. Earlier, passengers had to rely on guesswork or past trends, with prediction accuracy around 53%. Now, AI-based models have pushed this accuracy to 94%.

This means passengers can know their chances of getting a confirmed seat at the time of booking. The system studies patterns such as cancellations, historical booking data, and route demand to generate these predictions. With nearly 88% of tickets now booked online, this AI integration is expected to make planning travel more reliable and reduce last-minute uncertainty.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also directed officials to ensure that this transition remains smooth and does not disrupt passenger services.

What Role Does AI Play In The RailOne App Experience?

The RailOne app is central to bringing AI features directly to users. With over 3.5 crore downloads, the app is already handling millions of bookings daily. AI helps power features like real-time updates, smarter ticket management, and improved user recommendations.

Passengers not only get booking and cancellation services but also access live train status, platform numbers, and coach positions in one place. The app also integrates services like Rail Madad and food delivery to seats.

While AI enhances convenience, Indian Railways continues to keep fares affordable. In 2024-25, it provided a subsidy of Rs 60,239 crore, ensuring passengers pay about 43% less than the actual cost on average.

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