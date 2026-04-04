OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Sister Files Amended Sexual Abuse Complaint Under Missouri Law

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A civil lawsuit against Sam Altman has taken a new turn after his sister filed an amended complaint alleging sexual abuse that she says occurred more than two decades ago. The revised filing was submitted in federal court in St. Louis, following a judicial ruling that allowed the case to proceed under a specific Missouri statute related to childhood abuse.

Altman has strongly denied the allegations and has filed a counterclaim for defamation.

Court Allows Case Under Special Missouri Law

The legal development follows a decision by U.S. District Judge Zachary Bluestone, who ruled last month that certain claims in the original lawsuit could not proceed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Specifically, allegations of sexual assault and battery tied to incidents said to have occurred between 1997 and 2006 were deemed time-barred, with the deadline having passed in 2008. However, Missouri law provides an exception in cases involving childhood sexual abuse, allowing survivors to pursue legal action years later, as per reports.

Under this provision, Annie Altman has now refiled her case, focusing on claims permitted under the extended legal framework.

Allegations & Denial

In her complaint, Annie Altman alleges that the abuse took place repeatedly at the family home in Clayton, Missouri, beginning when she was three years old and her brother was twelve.

Altman, now 40, has rejected the accusations, calling them false. In a statement posted on X on behalf of himself and his family, he described the claims as “deeply hurtful and utterly untrue.”

The family has also stated that Annie has struggled with mental health issues, and Altman has characterized the lawsuit as an attempt to extort money, noting that financial support had previously been extended to her.

Defamation Counterclaim Filed

Alongside his denial, Altman has initiated a defamation counterclaim against his sister. The claim references social media posts made between 2021 and 2024 on platforms including TikTok and X, reported Times of India.

In those posts, Annie referred to alleged abuse by “older siblings” and mentioned that “an almost tech billionaire” molested her, though she did not explicitly name Altman.

The counterclaim argues that these statements have damaged his reputation and seeks legal remedy.

Case Likely To Draw Attention

The case is expected to attract significant attention given Altman’s high-profile role as CEO of OpenAI. With both sides presenting sharply conflicting accounts, the legal proceedings are likely to focus on the applicability of Missouri’s extended statute and the credibility of the claims.