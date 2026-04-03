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HomeTechnologyiPhone 18 Pro Is Dropping 'This' Colour Again: Here Is What's Coming Instead

iPhone 18 Pro Is Dropping 'This' Colour Again: Here Is What's Coming Instead

Apple reportedly has no plans for a black iPhone 18 Pro, marking the second straight year without the popular shade. Fans eyeing black may need to look at the base model.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)

iPhone 18 Leaks: If you were disappointed by the absence of a black color option on the iPhone 17 Pro last year, the iPhone 18 Pro may leave you feeling the same way. A known Apple leaker, Instant Digital, who operates on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, has claimed that Apple has no plans to release a black iPhone 18 Pro. 

The leaker has a solid track record with Apple-related information, having shared accurate details in previous iPhone leaks. This would make it two years in a row that Apple skips black for its Pro lineup.

Why Did Apple Drop Black From The Pro Lineup?

Apple surprised many fans when the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max launched without a standard black option. The phones were offered in silver, deep blue, and cosmic orange instead. 


iPhone 18 Pro Is Dropping 'This' Colour Again: Here Is What's Coming Instead

The iPhone 17 Pro line featured an anodized aluminum body rather than titanium, which turned out to be highly scratch-prone. Scratches were more visible on darker shades, as seen with the deep blue variant, which may explain why Apple chose to stay away from black.

Despite the backlash, the cosmic orange color option turned out to be widely popular, and as 9to5Mac noted, it may have partially contributed to Apple recording its best fiscal quarter in the company's history.

What Color Options Could The iPhone 18 Pro Get?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a "Deep Red" color for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. If accurate, this would be the first iPhone in any shade of red since the iPhone 14 was offered as part of the (PRODUCT)RED lineup.

For those who want a black iPhone, the standard iPhone 18 base model is expected to come in black. Apple's much-discussed iPhone Fold, rumored to launch before the end of the year, is reportedly being planned in more traditional colors such as space gray and black.

That said, Apple's final color lineup for the iPhone 18 series will only be confirmed closer to its expected September launch.

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Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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