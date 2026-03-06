OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question

Politics in Bihar has rarely been silent. It thrives on theatre, rhetoric, and personality. Yet the most consequential political story of the last two decades was written not in noise but in method.

For nearly twenty years one man stood at the administrative centre of the state: Nitish Kumar.

His presence became so habitual that it almost escaped notice. Governments changed in New Delhi. Coalitions rose and collapsed. Prime ministers came and went. But Bihar seemed anchored to a Chief Minister who governed with a peculiar calm.

Now the possibility that Nitish Kumar may shift toward a larger national role raises a question that Bihar has not seriously confronted in two decades.

What does governance look like after Nitish? This is not merely a political question. It is a historical one.

The Bihar Nitish Inherited

To understand the significance of the Nitish years, one must recall the Bihar that existed before 2005.

The political landscape had been dominated by Lalu Prasad Yadav and later by Rabri Devi. Lalu’s arrival in power during the early 1990s was not simply an electoral event. It was a social earthquake.

The Mandal revolution had rearranged the grammar of power across northern India. Communities that had lived on the margins of authority suddenly found representation. For millions of citizens this moment carried deep emotional and political meaning.

But the revolution produced an unintended consequence. Governance began to weaken. Institutions lost discipline. Bihar’s administrative structure slowly eroded.

Crime became a persistent presence in public life. Kidnappings were reported with disturbing regularity. Infrastructure decayed. Investors looked elsewhere.

Across India the name of Bihar began to travel with an unfortunate reputation. The phrase “jungle raj” entered political vocabulary and soon became part of the national imagination.

By the early years of the new century, Bihar faced a deeper problem than poverty.

It faced exhaustion.

The Arrival of an Unusual Politician

When Nitish Kumar assumed office in November 2005, he did not arrive with the charisma of a populist insurgent.

His voice was measured. His sentences were careful. He spoke less like a campaigner and more like an administrator reading a report.

Yet the quiet exterior concealed a disciplined political intellect shaped by the ideas of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia. Like many leaders from the socialist tradition, he carried a belief that politics must ultimately improve the conditions of everyday life.

Nitish Kumar also possessed a quality rarely associated with Indian political culture.

He thought like an engineer. Problems were not theatrical opportunities. They were systems waiting to be repaired.

His first promise was deceptively simple: restore governance. In Bihar of 2005, that promise sounded revolutionary.

The Politics of Governance

Nitish Kumar gave his programme a phrase that would soon become central to his political identity: sushasan, good governance.

The phrase carried none of the ideological drama that often accompanies political slogans. It spoke of administrative competence.

The first arena of reform was law and order.

The government expanded police recruitment and introduced fast-track courts to accelerate criminal trials. Thousands of cases moved rapidly through the judicial system. Gradually, crime rates began to fall, and public confidence began to return.

Markets reopened with greater confidence. Citizens moved with less fear.

The change was psychological as much as institutional. Bihar began to feel governed again.

Roads as Political Language

The most visible transformation of the Nitish era was not ideological. It was physical.

Roads.

Across Bihar highways were repaired and rural roads extended into villages that had once existed in administrative isolation. Bridges connected regions that rivers had long separated.

Infrastructure rarely produces dramatic headlines. Yet it alters the daily life of citizens more profoundly than speeches.

Journeys that once consumed entire days began to shrink into hours. Farmers reached markets more easily. Students travelled to schools without exhausting journeys.

Governance, for the first time in years, acquired a visible shape.

The Bicycle Revolution

Among the many programmes launched during these years, one scheme captured the imagination of the public.

The Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana provided financial assistance to schoolgirls to purchase bicycles.

The idea addressed a deceptively simple obstacle. In rural Bihar secondary schools were often located several kilometres from villages. For many families the distance meant daughters abandoned education after primary school.

A bicycle changed that equation.

Soon the roads of Bihar displayed a striking image. Groups of young girls cycling toward classrooms with confidence and purpose.

Female school enrolment increased significantly. More importantly, the presence of young women in public spaces began to expand.

A modest policy had produced a quiet social revolution.

Education and Aspiration

Nitish Kumar’s administration also invested heavily in educational infrastructure.

Schools expanded. Teacher recruitment increased. New institutions of higher learning appeared across the state. Professional institutes signalled Bihar’s desire to reconnect with India’s knowledge economy.

Institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology Patna and the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya symbolised this aspiration.

None of these initiatives solved Bihar’s economic challenges overnight. But they restored something that had long been missing from public life - confidence.

The Method of Power

In a political culture dominated by rhetorical spectacle, Nitish Kumar represented a different tradition.

He rarely pursued confrontation as a public performance. His speeches often resembled administrative briefings rather than campaign oratory.

Observers frequently described him as one of the most thoughtful politicians in contemporary India.

In this respect, he belongs to a distinguished lineage of Chief Ministers who shaped their states through seriousness rather than drama.

Figures such as K. Kamaraj in Tamil Nadu, Jyoti Basu in West Bengal, Sheila Dikshit in Delhi, and Naveen Patnaik in Odisha governed through administrative patience.

Nitish Kumar belongs comfortably within this company.

The Art of Survival

Politics, however, demands more than administrative competence. It demands survival.

Over two decades Nitish Kumar demonstrated remarkable agility in coalition politics. At different moments he forged alliances with the Bharatiya Janata Party and later with the Rashtriya Janata Dal before political equations shifted once again. Critics described these moves as opportunistic. Supporters considered them pragmatic.

Both perspectives capture part of the truth. Bihar’s electoral landscape is a complex mosaic of caste alliances and regional interests. Navigating that terrain requires constant recalibration. Nitish Kumar proved unusually adept at that craft.

The Limits of Change

Yet the Nitish model was never without limitations. Despite improvements in governance, Bihar’s economic transformation remained incomplete. Industrial investment arrived slowly. Migration continued to define the economic life of millions.

Some critics argued that Nitish Kumar stabilised Bihar but did not fully transform its economic structure.

The criticism is not entirely unjustified. But context matters. The Bihar of 2005 inherited weak institutions and fragile infrastructure. Restoring administrative credibility itself required enormous effort. Transformation often begins with stability.

The Question of Succession

Today a new question confronts Bihar. If Nitish Kumar gradually moves toward national politics, the state will witness the closing of a political chapter dominated by three towering personalities: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Nitish Kumar.

For Delhi, his presence would bring long experience in coalition management and federal negotiation. For Bihar, however, the transition will carry deeper implications. A political order that revolved around one central administrator will need to discover new leadership.

An Era Difficult to Replace

There are energetic politicians in Bihar today. There are leaders with strong electoral bases and considerable ambition.

Yet the particular combination that Nitish Kumar represented remains rare. Administrative seriousness. Political adaptability. Intellectual restraint. He altered public expectations of governance. Voters began to measure governments not only through identity and rhetoric but also through roads, schools, and electricity. This shift may prove his most enduring legacy.

The Quiet End of an Era

Political eras rarely conclude with dramatic gestures.

They fade quietly. One morning a new leader occupies the chair. Another generation begins to write its own political story.

Yet somewhere in Bihar’s collective memory will remain the image of a reserved engineer-politician who arrived in 2005 with an understated promise.

Not to rewrite history.

Simply to make government work again.

And for nearly two decades, Bihar believed him.

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur writes on society, literature, arts and environment, reflecting on the shared histories and cultures of South Asia. - @ashutosh_mdb

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.]