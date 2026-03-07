Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dubai Airport Temporarily Shuts Operation After Reported Explosion Sound, Emirates Cancels Flights

Dubai Airport Temporarily Shuts Operation After Reported Explosion Sound, Emirates Cancels Flights

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 01:33 PM (IST)

Operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday following reports of an explosion sound and smoke seen in the sky near the airport, authorities said.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that the suspension was implemented as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers, airport staff and airline crew.

“All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols,” the office said in a statement.

Emirates Suspends Flights

Shortly after the announcement, Emirates said it had suspended all flights to and from Dubai until further notice.

The move comes as aviation authorities assess the situation and prioritise passenger safety at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Explosion Sound and Smoke Reported

Earlier, a witness told AFP that a loud explosion was heard over the airport area, followed by a cloud of smoke rising into the air, as tensions escalate across the Gulf region.

Videos circulating on social media also appeared to show smoke drifting above the airport vicinity.

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed multiple aircraft circling above the airport in what appeared to be a holding pattern, indicating that inbound flights were being delayed while authorities assessed the situation.

Authorities Downplay Incident

Despite the alarming reports, Dubai officials later sought to reassure the public. Authorities said there was no major incident at the airport and confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

According to officials, the situation was caused by a minor incident involving falling debris elsewhere in the city, rather than a direct strike on the airport.

Related Video

Breaking News: Iran Launches Drone Strike on US-Linked Company in Iraq

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Embed widget