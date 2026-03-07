Dubai Airport Temporarily Shuts Operation After Reported Explosion Sound, Emirates Cancels Flights

Operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday following reports of an explosion sound and smoke seen in the sky near the airport, authorities said.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that the suspension was implemented as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers, airport staff and airline crew.

“All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols,” the office said in a statement.

Emirates Suspends Flights

Shortly after the announcement, Emirates said it had suspended all flights to and from Dubai until further notice.

The move comes as aviation authorities assess the situation and prioritise passenger safety at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Explosion Sound and Smoke Reported

Earlier, a witness told AFP that a loud explosion was heard over the airport area, followed by a cloud of smoke rising into the air, as tensions escalate across the Gulf region.

Videos circulating on social media also appeared to show smoke drifting above the airport vicinity.

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed multiple aircraft circling above the airport in what appeared to be a holding pattern, indicating that inbound flights were being delayed while authorities assessed the situation.

Authorities Downplay Incident

Despite the alarming reports, Dubai officials later sought to reassure the public. Authorities said there was no major incident at the airport and confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

According to officials, the situation was caused by a minor incident involving falling debris elsewhere in the city, rather than a direct strike on the airport.