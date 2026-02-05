iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Rs 33,000 Cheaper: Here’s How To Unlock This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is a premium smartphone with a high launch price, but current online offers are helping buyers save a good amount of money. Shoppers can lower the final cost by using bank card discounts and phone exchange deals. This makes the upgrade easier, especially for people already using older iPhone models.

Instead of paying the full price, they can trade in their old device and get a reduced bill. The final price depends on the exchange phone and payment method used.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount & Exchange Offer Details

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently priced at Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. Buyers using an Axis Bank credit card can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 at checkout. This amount is directly reduced from the total price, so you pay less right away.

There is also an exchange offer available. Users can trade in their old smartphones and get a discount based on the model and condition.

The maximum exchange value can go up to Rs 60,500 for selected devices. For example, if someone exchanges an iPhone 13 Pro, the value can reach around Rs 29,150.

When you combine the bank discount with the exchange value and platform bonuses, the total benefit can go near Rs 33,000 in some cases.

This setup is most useful for users who already own a recent iPhone and want to upgrade without spending the full listed price. Exchange values are checked at pickup, so the exact discount can change slightly.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications & Key Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and animations look smoother.

The phone runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM, so performance stays fast during gaming and multitasking.

It offers three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The rear camera system includes three 48MP cameras for detailed photos and better zoom results. The front camera is expected to be between 18MP and 24MP.

Other features include USB-C charging, MagSafe wireless charging, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, Face ID, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It also comes with the latest iOS version for long software support.