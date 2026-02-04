iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Falls By Rs 35,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India: Apple’s premium flagship, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, has suddenly become much more affordable in India. A fresh discount deal on Flipkart has brought the effective price of the phone below Rs 1 lakh. This includes bank offers and exchange benefits that together slash a big chunk off the original price. The price cut has changed how buyers look at the device.

What once felt like a luxury-only phone is now being seen as a serious upgrade option for users planning to switch in 2026.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Discount Brings Price Below Rs 1 Lakh

The iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB storage is officially priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India. On Flipkart, buyers can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount using select bank credit cards. This reduces the price right away without any extra conditions.

The bigger saving comes through the exchange offer. Depending on the phone you trade in, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 68,050 as exchange value.

The final amount depends on the phone model, its condition, and your location. For example, an iPhone 13 Pro in good condition can get you around Rs 30,000 off.

When you combine the bank discount and exchange offer, the effective price drops below Rs 1 lakh. This is unusual for a Pro Max iPhone that is still part of Apple’s current premium lineup.

Because of this deal, many users who were waiting for the “right time” to upgrade are now showing interest.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Drop Still Delivers Premium Specs

Despite the discount, the iPhone 16 Pro Max does not feel outdated. It runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which handles daily use, heavy apps, gaming, and AI features smoothly. Apple’s long software support also means the phone will receive updates for several more years.

The device features a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-On mode. The titanium frame and Ceramic Shield glass make it strong and durable.

On the camera side, it offers a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera. It supports ProRAW photos, ProRes video, and Night mode.

With features like 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and IP68 water resistance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max feels like a strong value at its new effective price in 2026.