iPhone 17 Pro Nearly Rs 50,000 Off: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Nearly Rs 50,000 Off: Here's How To Get This Deal

The iPhone 17 Pro is now available at a massive discount on Amazon, with exchange and bank offers cutting nearly Rs 50,000 from the launch price. Here’s how you can claim the deal.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: The iPhone 17 Pro, which is a flagship model in the iPhone 17 series, was launched just a few months ago. Since its release, the phone has been on the radar of Apple fans for its premium design, powerful performance, and upgraded camera system. The Pro variant, in particular, has drawn attention for pushing Apple’s hardware further. 

While many users have been eyeing this model since launch, there are now ways to make owning the iPhone 17 Pro a lot easier on the pocket.

iPhone 17 Pro Price In India

The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB variant) is listed on Amazon at its launch price of Rs 1,34,900. While this is the standard pricing, Amazon is offering savings through its exchange program.

If you trade in your old smartphone in working condition, you can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 44,350. The exact value depends on the phone model and its physical condition. Even older devices can still fetch a reasonable exchange value if they meet basic criteria.

After applying the maximum exchange benefit, the effective price comes down to Rs 90,550. This makes a big difference for buyers upgrading from older phones.

In addition to the exchange offer, Amazon is also giving an instant Rs 3,000 discount on payments made using select credit cards. This offer is valid on cards from SBI, ICICI Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank.

When both offers are combined, the final price of the iPhone 17 Pro drops to Rs 85,550, which is almost Rs 50,000 lower than the launch price.

iPhone 17 Pro Features & Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. 

It supports Always-On display and delivers up to 3000 nits of outdoor brightness. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Wide Colour (P3).

The phone is powered by the new A19 Pro chip from Apple, built on an advanced 3nm process. It comes with 12GB RAM and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

On the camera side, the iPhone 17 Pro has three 48MP cameras, including a new telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom. The 18MP front camera supports 4K HDR video. It runs on iOS 26 and is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue colours.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
