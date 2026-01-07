Thinking Of Buying iPhone 17 Pro Max? Here’s How You Can Save Up To Rs 18,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A fresh price adjustment on Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, has come into focus just months after its September 2025 debut. Launched at an MRP of Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB version, the phone is now available at a lower listed rate, with extra reductions depending on payment method.

Early price drops of this scale on a Pro Max model are unusual and usually appear only later in the product cycle, making this development notable for buyers tracking premium smartphone pricing.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Drop & Bank Offers

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently listed at Rs 1,38,490, which is a straight cut of Rs 9,410 from its original price. Beyond this, select bank-related offers push the effective price down further.

Users paying with certain SBI Bank credit cards can receive an instant cashback of Rs 4,000, bringing the final cost to Rs 1,34,490. A separate option is available for buyers choosing EMI payments, where ICICI Bank debit and credit card EMIs come with a Rs 5,000 benefit.

This revised pricing is being offered through Vijay Sales as part of an Apple-focused sale window, both online and in physical stores.

What stands out here is that the base price reduction does not depend on an exchange condition, something that is usually seen with newer Pro models. Since such offers are typically time-limited, prices may change once the sale period ends.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications & Features

On the hardware side, the iPhone 17 Pro Max reflects Apple’s focus on power, display quality, and camera upgrades.

The phone features a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the front.

Performance is handled by the Apple A19 Pro chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine. An integrated vapour chamber cooling system inside the aluminium unibody helps manage heat during heavy usage.

The camera system includes three 48MP rear sensors covering main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, supporting up to 8x optical-quality zoom. An 18MP Centre Stage front camera supports Dual Capture.

A battery close to 4,000 mAh, 25W MagSafe wireless charging, iOS 26, Wi-Fi 7, Apple Intelligence features, and ProRes RAW video support complete the overall package.