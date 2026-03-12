Centre To Address LPG Shortage Today Amid Panic Buying Over West Asia Tensions

The Union government is set to respond to concerns surrounding the reported LPG shortage across India, following a request by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi urged the Chair to allow a discussion on the issue, citing widespread anxiety over the availability of cooking gas. The Chair accepted the request and scheduled the matter to be taken up later in the day, after which the government is expected to present its response to the concerns raised.

Opposition members have argued that the situation warrants immediate clarification from the government, especially as LPG is a crucial household fuel used by millions across the country. Rahul Gandhi’s request to discuss the issue in Parliament brought the matter formally into the legislative agenda.

Panic Buying Reported Across Cities

Reports of LPG scarcity began circulating earlier this week, prompting consumers in several regions to rush to refill cylinders. The surge in demand has led to fears of supply disruptions, especially among households and businesses dependent on liquefied petroleum gas for daily operations. Industry groups say the hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants, has been among the hardest hit. Many establishments rely on commercial LPG cylinders and have reported difficulty securing fresh supplies as distributors struggle to keep up with sudden demand.

(More details awaited)