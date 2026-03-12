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HomeNewsIndiaParliament Erupts Over Farooq Abdullah Attack, LPG Shortage; Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

Parliament Erupts Over Farooq Abdullah Attack, LPG Shortage; Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

Opposition targets govt over Farooq Abdullah attack and LPG shortage as heated exchanges erupt in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Tensions ran high in Parliament on Thursday as lawmakers clashed over multiple issues ranging from an attack on Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah to allegations of a nationwide LPG shortage. Proceedings in both Houses saw heated exchanges as members from the Opposition and the ruling party traded accusations, forcing repeated interruptions.

Om Birla Returns To Chair After Motion Rejected

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla resumed his duties a day after an Opposition-backed no-confidence motion against him was defeated. Addressing members briefly, Birla said he would share his perspective on the two-day debate surrounding the motion. Soon after making his remarks, he adjourned the House until noon.

His return to the Chair came amid heightened political tensions, with the Opposition continuing to challenge the government on several policy and governance issues.

LPG Shortage Sparks Protest In Lok Sabha

In the Lok Sabha, a confrontation erupted as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined Opposition MPs in protesting reports of a nationwide shortage of LPG cylinders. Gandhi accused the government of mishandling the situation and claimed the Prime Minister was sending contradictory signals to the public.

“You saw yesterday that the Prime Minister’s chair inside the House was empty,” Gandhi said, adding that the Prime Minister appeared “panicked” for reasons beyond the LPG issue.

He also referred to the Adani controversy and mentioned Epstein while criticising the government’s conduct.

Farooq Abdullah Attack Triggers Rajya Sabha Clash

The reported attack on Farooq Abdullah quickly became a flashpoint in the Rajya Sabha. National Conference member Mirza Mohammad Afzal Ramzan raised concerns about the security arrangements for the veteran leader, alleging that adequate police protection had not been provided at the time of the incident.

His remarks sparked strong reactions from ruling party benches. BJP member Ghulam Ali accused past governments of mishandling the situation in Kashmir and blamed earlier administrations for the region’s long-standing turmoil.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also intervened, questioning how such an incident could take place and stressing that it was a serious matter requiring urgent attention.

The debate soon escalated into noisy exchanges between the two sides.

JP Nadda Urges Against Politicising Incident

Responding to the uproar, J. P. Nadda, Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, urged members not to politicise the incident. He assured the House that the government would ensure justice in the matter while emphasising that the attack should not be linked to the broader debate about restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda’s remarks sought to calm the situation, though disagreements between the Treasury and Opposition benches continued throughout the session.

Demand For Debate On LPG Crisis

Separately, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267.

The notice called for an urgent discussion on the alleged LPG shortage, rising commercial gas prices, and the pressure these factors are placing on industries such as hotels and restaurants.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted protests in the Lok Sabha regarding LPG?

Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, protested reports of a nationwide LPG shortage, accusing the government of mishandling the situation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farooq Abdullah Rahul Gandhi OM BIRLA LPG Shortage
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