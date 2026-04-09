Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgetsHave You Seen iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Yet? Leaked Dummy Models Reveal The Biggest Change

Have You Seen iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Yet? Leaked Dummy Models Reveal The Biggest Change

The iPhone 18 Pro is getting thicker, and leaked dummy models suggest a bigger battery could be the reason. Here's what the measurements tell us before Apple says anything.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Fresh images of what appear to be dummy models for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the much-anticipated iPhone Fold have surfaced online, giving the clearest look yet at Apple's upcoming lineup. The photos were shared by known leaker Sonny Dickson on his X account. 

While Apple has not officially confirmed any of these devices, the leaked models largely align with earlier renders and reports that have been circulating for months.

What Do the iPhone 18 Pro Dummy Models Look Like?

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy models follow a familiar design language. Both feature three camera lenses arranged in a rectangular bump on the back, consistent with previous Pro models.

The two devices are visually similar, with the Pro Max appearing noticeably larger in size. The more eye-catching reveal, however, is the alleged iPhone Fold model. 

The device appears considerably wider and shorter compared to other iPhones, and even looks more compact in height than the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. 

The iPhone Fold dummy model also features two rear camera lens cut-outs sitting in a smaller raised bump than what is seen on the Pro models.

Expected Specs & Price Of iPhone Fold

Based on reports prior to this leak, the iPhone Fold is expected to carry a 5.5-inch outer display, which is smaller than most current iPhone models. 

When unfolded, the screen expands to 7.8 inches, offering a significantly larger viewing area. The device is also rumored to carry a price tag of over $2,000.

As for its launch timeline, the iPhone Fold was widely expected to arrive later in 2026. However, a new report suggests the release could slip into 2027. 

Dickson did not share exact size dimensions alongside the images, and Apple has yet to officially acknowledge the device's existence.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What new iPhone models have had dummy images leaked?

Fresh images of dummy models for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold have surfaced online.

What do the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max dummy models look like?

Both Pro models feature three camera lenses in a rectangular bump on the back, with the Pro Max being noticeably larger.

What are the expected screen sizes for the iPhone Fold?

The iPhone Fold is expected to have a 5.5-inch outer display, expanding to 7.8 inches when unfolded.

Who shared the leaked images of the iPhone 18 dummy models?

The leaked photos were shared by known leaker Sonny Dickson on his X account.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Foldable IPhone Apple IPhone Fold TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
Have You Seen iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Yet? Leaked Dummy Models Reveal The Biggest Change
Have You Seen iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Yet? Leaked Dummy Models Reveal The Biggest Change
Gadgets
That Viral iPhone Fold Unboxing Video You Saw On X? It's Fake
That Viral iPhone Fold Unboxing Video You Saw On X? It's Fake
Gadgets
Will iPhone 18 Come With 200 MP Camera? Here Is What We Know So Far
Will iPhone 18 Come With 200 MP Camera? Here Is What We Know So Far
Gadgets
OnePlus Nord 6 vs Vivo V70: Which Phone Gives You More For Less In 2026?
OnePlus Nord 6 vs Vivo V70: Which Phone Gives You More For Less In 2026?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Nitish Kumar Departs Patna for Delhi to Strategize with JDU Leaders on Bihar’s Political Future
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget