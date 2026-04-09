Have You Seen iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Yet? Leaked Dummy Models Reveal The Biggest Change

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iPhone 18 Leaks: Fresh images of what appear to be dummy models for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the much-anticipated iPhone Fold have surfaced online, giving the clearest look yet at Apple's upcoming lineup. The photos were shared by known leaker Sonny Dickson on his X account.

While Apple has not officially confirmed any of these devices, the leaked models largely align with earlier renders and reports that have been circulating for months.

What Do the iPhone 18 Pro Dummy Models Look Like?

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy models follow a familiar design language. Both feature three camera lenses arranged in a rectangular bump on the back, consistent with previous Pro models.

Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like. pic.twitter.com/X9P9uBK12p — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 7, 2026

The two devices are visually similar, with the Pro Max appearing noticeably larger in size. The more eye-catching reveal, however, is the alleged iPhone Fold model.

The device appears considerably wider and shorter compared to other iPhones, and even looks more compact in height than the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The iPhone Fold dummy model also features two rear camera lens cut-outs sitting in a smaller raised bump than what is seen on the Pro models.

Expected Specs & Price Of iPhone Fold

Based on reports prior to this leak, the iPhone Fold is expected to carry a 5.5-inch outer display, which is smaller than most current iPhone models.

When unfolded, the screen expands to 7.8 inches, offering a significantly larger viewing area. The device is also rumored to carry a price tag of over $2,000.

As for its launch timeline, the iPhone Fold was widely expected to arrive later in 2026. However, a new report suggests the release could slip into 2027.

Dickson did not share exact size dimensions alongside the images, and Apple has yet to officially acknowledge the device's existence.