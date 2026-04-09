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HomeTechnologyGadgetsThat Viral iPhone Fold Unboxing Video You Saw On X? It's Fake

That Viral iPhone Fold Unboxing Video You Saw On X? It's Fake

An AI-generated iPhone Fold unboxing is making rounds online. It looks convincing at first glance. Here is what a closer look actually reveals.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone Fold Leaks: A video claiming to show an iPhone Fold unboxing has been circulating online, and it looks convincing at first glance. The packaging has classic Apple elements, the presentation feels familiar, and it does not look like something obviously stitched together by AI. But after a closer look, several details do not add up. 

With generative AI tools now capable of producing videos with correct hand anatomy, better lighting, and fewer visible glitches, spotting a fake has become harder than it used to be. That said, the tells are still there if you know where to look.

What Does Viral ‘iPhone Fold’ Video Actually Show?

The viral video was posted by an X(formerly Twitter) account under the name Viktor Seraleev. The video showed a person wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt rotating a box labelled "iPhone Fold" and opening it. The product sits in snug packaging, screen-side-out, with a charging cord and supplementary materials underneath. 

It checks enough Apple boxes to pass a casual watch. But the details fall apart quickly. There is a peel-off protector on the inner screen rather than the outer. 

A multicoloured insert claims the device is IP68 dust- and water-resistant, which is rare for foldables. Only a handful of devices, including the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Honor Magic V6, carry that kind of water-resistant rating.

The device itself raises more questions. The cream-colored back makes an odd sound when scratched, unlike glass or ceramic. 

The two halves do not fold flush against each other, and when fully unfolded, there is a visible gap over the hinge, a problem other manufacturers have already solved. 

The dimensions also look off. The design is so squat that the internal screen would produce an aspect ratio too short to comfortably fit standard content.

What Do We Actually Know About The iPhone Fold?

Reliable leaks have been limited to a few CAD files, official renders, and case designs that broadly agree on a form factor. The name is not even settled, with recent speculation suggesting it could launch as the iPhone Ultra instead. 

No confirmed details exist on the software layout or which version of iOS it might run. The earliest a real reveal is expected is September, during Apple's usual annual event window.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the viral iPhone Fold unboxing video real?

No, the viral video showing an iPhone Fold unboxing is not real. While it initially appears convincing, closer inspection reveals several inconsistencies and details that do not align with Apple's typical product design and features.

What are some signs that the iPhone Fold video is fake?

Key giveaways include a screen protector on the inner screen, an unusual sound from the back material, a visible gap over the hinge when unfolded, and squat dimensions that would result in an impractical aspect ratio.

What do reliable leaks suggest about the actual iPhone Fold?

Reliable leaks so far consist of CAD files, official renders, and case designs that generally agree on the device's form factor. The official name is also unconfirmed, with speculation suggesting it might be called the iPhone Ultra.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Foldable IPhone IPhone Fold TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone Fold Leaks
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