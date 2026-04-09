That Viral iPhone Fold Unboxing Video You Saw On X? It's Fake

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iPhone Fold Leaks: A video claiming to show an iPhone Fold unboxing has been circulating online, and it looks convincing at first glance. The packaging has classic Apple elements, the presentation feels familiar, and it does not look like something obviously stitched together by AI. But after a closer look, several details do not add up.

With generative AI tools now capable of producing videos with correct hand anatomy, better lighting, and fewer visible glitches, spotting a fake has become harder than it used to be. That said, the tells are still there if you know where to look.

What Does Viral ‘iPhone Fold’ Video Actually Show?

The viral video was posted by an X(formerly Twitter) account under the name Viktor Seraleev. The video showed a person wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt rotating a box labelled "iPhone Fold" and opening it. The product sits in snug packaging, screen-side-out, with a charging cord and supplementary materials underneath.

Developers 2 days ago: No way, that iPhone leak is fake. It would be terrible



Developers today: Wow, Apple foldable phone is going to change everything https://t.co/jpMRykRD2K pic.twitter.com/zjI4VL0Fx4 — Viktor Seraleev (@seraleev) April 7, 2026

It checks enough Apple boxes to pass a casual watch. But the details fall apart quickly. There is a peel-off protector on the inner screen rather than the outer.

A multicoloured insert claims the device is IP68 dust- and water-resistant, which is rare for foldables. Only a handful of devices, including the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Honor Magic V6, carry that kind of water-resistant rating.

The device itself raises more questions. The cream-colored back makes an odd sound when scratched, unlike glass or ceramic.

The two halves do not fold flush against each other, and when fully unfolded, there is a visible gap over the hinge, a problem other manufacturers have already solved.

The dimensions also look off. The design is so squat that the internal screen would produce an aspect ratio too short to comfortably fit standard content.

What Do We Actually Know About The iPhone Fold?

Reliable leaks have been limited to a few CAD files, official renders, and case designs that broadly agree on a form factor. The name is not even settled, with recent speculation suggesting it could launch as the iPhone Ultra instead.

No confirmed details exist on the software layout or which version of iOS it might run. The earliest a real reveal is expected is September, during Apple's usual annual event window.