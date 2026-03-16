LPG Vessel Shivalik Arrives At Gujarat's Mundra Port After Crossing The Strait Of Hormuz

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The LPG vessel Shivalik has reached Gujarat's Mundra Port after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, with the ship’s movement being closely monitored amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region. The documentation, priority berthing and other arrangements had already been completed at the port to ensure there is no delay in cargo discharge. Shipping Ministry official Rajesh Kumar Sinha said all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe and no incident has been reported in the last 24 hours. He added that authorities are maintaining continuous monitoring of the situation and remain in contact with every vessel and its crew.

#WATCH | Gujarat: LPG tanker Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz, reaches Mundra Port. pic.twitter.com/tVXvWunqba March 16, 2026

Priority Berthing Arranged For Shivalik

LPG carrier Shivalik crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 13. Officials said preparations, including documentation and priority berthing, had already been completed before the vessel’s arrival to ensure there is no delay once it reaches the port.

On the 22 Indian vessels currently operating in the region, officials said detailed information will be shared only after formal confirmation. The government added that it remains in touch with ships in the area and will issue updates as soon as official inputs are received.

Output Up, Supply Under Control

According to officials, domestic LPG production has been stepped up significantly, with current output around 36 per cent higher than the levels recorded on March 5. The increase has been aimed at maintaining adequate supply in the country while keeping a close watch on global shipping routes linked to the Persian Gulf.

Authorities said the situation is being monitored continuously and there is no immediate concern regarding availability of LPG, as both domestic production and incoming shipments are being managed in a coordinated manner.