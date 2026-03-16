Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsLPG Vessel Shivalik Arrives At Gujarat's Mundra Port After Crossing The Strait Of Hormuz

LPG Vessel Shivalik Arrives At Gujarat's Mundra Port After Crossing The Strait Of Hormuz

Officials said preparations, including documentation and priority berthing, had already been completed before the vessel’s arrival to ensure there is no delay once it reaches the port.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The LPG vessel Shivalik has reached Gujarat's Mundra Port after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, with the ship’s movement being closely monitored amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region. The documentation, priority berthing and other arrangements had already been completed at the port to ensure there is no delay in cargo discharge. Shipping Ministry official Rajesh Kumar Sinha said all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe and no incident has been reported in the last 24 hours. He added that authorities are maintaining continuous monitoring of the situation and remain in contact with every vessel and its crew.

Priority Berthing Arranged For Shivalik

LPG carrier Shivalik crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 13. Officials said preparations, including documentation and priority berthing, had already been completed before the vessel’s arrival to ensure there is no delay once it reaches the port.

On the 22 Indian vessels currently operating in the region, officials said detailed information will be shared only after formal confirmation. The government added that it remains in touch with ships in the area and will issue updates as soon as official inputs are received.

Output Up, Supply Under Control

According to officials, domestic LPG production has been stepped up significantly, with current output around 36 per cent higher than the levels recorded on March 5. The increase has been aimed at maintaining adequate supply in the country while keeping a close watch on global shipping routes linked to the Persian Gulf.

Authorities said the situation is being monitored continuously and there is no immediate concern regarding availability of LPG, as both domestic production and incoming shipments are being managed in a coordinated manner.

Related Video

Breaking: Iran Strikes Dubai Airport with Drones, Flights Halted Amid Gulf Tensions

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Mar 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Energy Crisis Iran Israel War Iran War Shivalik LPG Vessel
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
LPG Vessel Shivalik Arrives At Gujarat's Mundra Port After Crossing The Strait Of Hormuz
LPG Vessel Shivalik Arrives At Gujarat's Mundra Port After Crossing The Strait Of Hormuz
News
West Bengal BJP Candidates List: Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul Among 144 In First List
West Bengal BJP Candidates List: Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul Among 144 In First List
News
India Evacuates Nationals From Iran Via Armenia And Azerbaijan: MEA
India Evacuates Nationals From Iran Via Armenia And Azerbaijan: MEA
India
India-US Trade Pact On Hold Amid Tariff Changes, Russian Oil Imports Rise
India-US Trade Pact On Hold Amid Tariff Changes, Russian Oil Imports Rise
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran Strikes Dubai Airport with Drones, Flights Halted Amid Gulf Tensions
Developing: Trump Faces Setback as Allies Refuse Naval Support Amid Hormuz Strait Crisis
Alert: Iran Launches Drone and Missile Attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain
Alert: Trump Appeals to Allies Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict in Hormuz Strait Tensions
Election Update: Voting Underway for 11 Rajya Sabha Seats Across Three States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget