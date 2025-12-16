Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiOS 26 Leaked Code Hints At AirTag 2, New AirPods & Smarter Siri Coming Soon: What We Know

iOS 26 Leaked Code Hints At AirTag 2, New AirPods & Smarter Siri Coming Soon: What We Know

Leaked iOS 26 code reveals Apple is working on AirTag 2, new AirPods features, Vision Pro audio upgrades and smarter Siri improvements expected across 2025, 2026 and beyond.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iOS 26 was officially launched in September, introducing Apple’s new Liquid Glass design to supported iPhones. But now, a leaked internal build of iOS 26 is giving us a sneak peek at what Apple might be planning next. The leaked code mentions several upcoming devices, new accessories, and software upgrades. 

From AirTag 2 and new AirPods to better Siri and health features, the hints suggest Apple is quietly working on big improvements. Some features are expected soon, while others are tagged for future WWDC events.

iOS 26 Features Hint At New AirTag, AirPods, & Vision Pro

According to MacRumors, the leaked iOS 26 firmware includes references to AirTag 2, new AirPods, and future Apple Vision Pro models. The AirTag 2 could come with better Bluetooth performance, stronger low-battery alerts, and improved crowd-based location tracking. 

Code strings like “Phone_Finding” and “Watch_Finding” hint that it may work more smoothly across Apple devices.

AirPods could also see smart upgrades. Features like Contextual Reminders, Conversation Breakthrough, and Room-Aware Controls are mentioned in the code.

These upgrades may help AirPods better understand your surroundings and adjust sound automatically.

For Vision Pro, Apple is reportedly working on a feature called AUSM Enhanced Room Spatializer, which could improve spatial audio. A new Vision Pro model is expected around spring 2026. 

The code also mentions a mystery home device with the codename J229, which could be a smart home hub or camera.

iOS 26 Upcoming Features Focus On Siri, Health, & Accessibility

The leaked iOS 26.4 build also hints at software upgrades coming in 2026 and beyond. Apple may introduce Health+, a paid service offering AI-based health insights. Sleep tracking features could expand to iPad and Mac, as seen in tags linked to WWDC 2027.

Siri is also expected to get smarter with AI-powered improvements by spring 2026. Apps like Journal, Wallet, Photos, Freeform, and Mail may receive useful updates. Mail, for example, includes a reference to CatchUpHighlightsV2, expected by winter 2025.

Accessibility is another big focus. Apple may improve Live Captions, VoiceOver, Background Sounds, and Magnifier. New features like Announce Stairs, Tilt to Scroll, and better Live Listen controls are also mentioned.

Other additions include call screening, Push-to-Talk in CallKit, smarter finance tools, and podcast upgrades like transcript translation and CarPlay support. Overall, the leaked iOS 26 code shows Apple is planning long-term upgrades across devices and software.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Employees Protest Outside GRP Police Station in Muradabad
President Murmu Withholds Assent to West Bengal Bill Proposing CM as University Chancellor
Uttar Pradesh News: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Vehicle Collision and Fire on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh News: Massive Fire Engulfs Buses and Cars on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Casualties Feared
Punjab: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachoria Shot Dead During Tournament in Mohali
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget