iOS 26 Leaked Code Hints At AirTag 2, New AirPods & Smarter Siri Coming Soon: What We Know

iOS 26 was officially launched in September, introducing Apple’s new Liquid Glass design to supported iPhones. But now, a leaked internal build of iOS 26 is giving us a sneak peek at what Apple might be planning next. The leaked code mentions several upcoming devices, new accessories, and software upgrades.

From AirTag 2 and new AirPods to better Siri and health features, the hints suggest Apple is quietly working on big improvements. Some features are expected soon, while others are tagged for future WWDC events.

iOS 26 Features Hint At New AirTag, AirPods, & Vision Pro

According to MacRumors, the leaked iOS 26 firmware includes references to AirTag 2, new AirPods, and future Apple Vision Pro models. The AirTag 2 could come with better Bluetooth performance, stronger low-battery alerts, and improved crowd-based location tracking.

Code strings like “Phone_Finding” and “Watch_Finding” hint that it may work more smoothly across Apple devices.

AirPods could also see smart upgrades. Features like Contextual Reminders, Conversation Breakthrough, and Room-Aware Controls are mentioned in the code.

These upgrades may help AirPods better understand your surroundings and adjust sound automatically.

For Vision Pro, Apple is reportedly working on a feature called AUSM Enhanced Room Spatializer, which could improve spatial audio. A new Vision Pro model is expected around spring 2026.

The code also mentions a mystery home device with the codename J229, which could be a smart home hub or camera.

iOS 26 Upcoming Features Focus On Siri, Health, & Accessibility

The leaked iOS 26.4 build also hints at software upgrades coming in 2026 and beyond. Apple may introduce Health+, a paid service offering AI-based health insights. Sleep tracking features could expand to iPad and Mac, as seen in tags linked to WWDC 2027.

Siri is also expected to get smarter with AI-powered improvements by spring 2026. Apps like Journal, Wallet, Photos, Freeform, and Mail may receive useful updates. Mail, for example, includes a reference to CatchUpHighlightsV2, expected by winter 2025.

Accessibility is another big focus. Apple may improve Live Captions, VoiceOver, Background Sounds, and Magnifier. New features like Announce Stairs, Tilt to Scroll, and better Live Listen controls are also mentioned.

Other additions include call screening, Push-to-Talk in CallKit, smarter finance tools, and podcast upgrades like transcript translation and CarPlay support. Overall, the leaked iOS 26 code shows Apple is planning long-term upgrades across devices and software.