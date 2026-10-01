India’s AI Push Expands From Enterprise Software To Real-World Applications

Artificial intelligence is moving into a new stage of adoption, with businesses increasingly focused on putting AI systems to work across operations rather than limiting them to experimental projects. Indian technology companies are participating in this transition across areas including enterprise automation, cybersecurity, computer vision, telecommunications, automotive technology and connected products.

The country’s expanding digital infrastructure, engineering talent and experience in serving global businesses have created opportunities for companies to develop and deploy AI solutions for different industries. From large IT service providers to firms working on computer vision and intelligent mobility, the ecosystem reflects the growing range of applications being explored.

Here are 10 Indian companies working across different segments of the artificial intelligence landscape.

TCS Expands Enterprise AI Capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services has been developing AI-led enterprise solutions for several years. Its Ignio platform focuses on cognitive automation and is designed to support organisations managing complex technology environments.

The company has also expanded its work in generative AI and digital transformation. Its AI initiatives cover sectors such as banking, retail and manufacturing, where companies are increasingly looking at ways to integrate intelligent systems into existing business processes.

Infosys Builds Around Generative AI

Infosys Topaz brings together generative AI, machine learning, analytics and cloud capabilities. The platform is aimed at helping enterprises introduce AI into business processes and use it for productivity and decision-making.

Infosys has positioned Topaz as part of its wider enterprise AI strategy, with an emphasis on moving organisations beyond isolated AI experiments toward broader deployment.

Wipro Takes an Industry-Focused Approach

Wipro’s ai360 strategy brings artificial intelligence into different business functions while also focusing on sector-specific applications.

The company’s AI work spans industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as enterprise operations. Its approach includes investments in research, technology capabilities and workforce development as businesses evaluate how AI can become part of their existing transformation programmes.

Transline Technologies Applies AI to Physical Environments

The expansion of artificial intelligence into physical environments is creating new opportunities for computer vision. Instead of relying entirely on people to monitor video feeds and identify events, AI systems can analyse visual information and support security, surveillance and operational activities.

Transline Technologies operates in this segment with AI-powered products including CamStore+, StorePulse, Idone and CheckCam. Its solutions demonstrate how computer vision can be applied in business environments where continuous visual monitoring is required.

The use of computer vision also extends beyond conventional surveillance. Retail stores, commercial facilities and other physical environments generate significant amounts of visual data. AI can help process this information and identify patterns or events that may otherwise require manual observation.

Transline’s work reflects a wider trend in which AI is being incorporated into established business infrastructure. Instead of creating entirely new digital environments, companies can use intelligent systems to improve the way existing operations are monitored and managed.

Tech Mahindra Works on Multilingual AI

Tech Mahindra is combining its telecommunications background with artificial intelligence and language technologies through initiatives including Project Indus.

The project focuses on multilingual foundation-model capabilities. Such systems could have applications across populations that use different languages, an important consideration as AI platforms expand into international and linguistically diverse markets.

Jio Links Connectivity With AI

Jio Platforms has expanded Reliance Industries’ capabilities across digital services, connectivity and cloud infrastructure, with artificial intelligence becoming another area of focus.

The scale of Jio’s consumer and enterprise ecosystem provides a platform for deploying digital services to a large user base. Its technology strategy covers both consumer-facing applications and enterprise requirements.

LTI Mindtree Combines Data and AI With Digital Engineering

LTI Mindtree is incorporating artificial intelligence into its broader digital engineering and transformation services.

The company develops AI-enabled solutions for businesses operating in complex environments. Applications include areas such as supply-chain operations and financial services, where organisations are increasingly looking to combine data, automation and intelligent systems.

HCL Tech Targets Industrial Applications

HCL Tech is applying artificial intelligence across enterprise technology as well as engineering-heavy industries. Its work includes intelligent cybersecurity, predictive maintenance and IoT-based systems.

These applications have particular relevance in manufacturing and automotive environments. Predictive technologies can help organisations identify potential problems earlier, while connected systems can provide additional information about equipment and operational performance.

Persistent Systems Focuses on AI-Native Software

Persistent Systems has built its business around software engineering and digital transformation, with artificial intelligence becoming a growing component of its technology portfolio.

The company works with enterprises and technology firms on AI-native solutions and software development. Its capabilities also include deploying machine learning systems in environments where security, scalability and integration are important considerations.

Tata Elxsi Brings AI Into Connected Products

Tata Elxsi operates at the intersection of design, engineering and technology. The company is incorporating AI, IoT and autonomous technologies into sectors including automotive, healthcare and media.

Its work in intelligent mobility and connected products illustrates how artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into physical products and consumer-facing technologies rather than remaining limited to enterprise software.

AI Adoption Extends Across Multiple Industries

The Indian AI ecosystem is developing across a wide range of applications. Enterprise automation and generative AI represent one part of the market, while computer vision, multilingual systems, cybersecurity, predictive technologies and autonomous solutions represent other areas of development.

The growing use of computer vision in physical business environments is another indication of how AI adoption is changing. Systems that can analyse visual information can potentially support security, monitoring and operational decision-making in settings where businesses already generate substantial amounts of data.

Taken together, the companies operating in these different segments point to a broader shift in how artificial intelligence is being used. AI is increasingly being integrated into existing workflows, infrastructure and products rather than functioning solely as a standalone technology.

For Indian technology companies serving international customers, this creates opportunities beyond traditional IT services. Their work increasingly includes developing platforms, engineering intelligent products and integrating AI into systems used across industries and markets.