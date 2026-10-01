Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Tab S12+ Bring 3nm Power, Galaxy AI & Pro Apps To Slim Tablets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung launched Galaxy Tab S12 series with powerful processor.

Tablets integrate Galaxy AI, S Pen, and Google AI Pro.

Devices offer sustained performance, long battery, OS support.

Samsung has expanded its premium tablet portfolio with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S12 series, comprising the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+. The new tablets combine large Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, a 3nm processor, Galaxy AI features and productivity-focused software with a slim design aimed at users who want a portable alternative to conventional workstations.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra measures just 5.1mm in thickness, making it Samsung’s thinnest Galaxy Tab yet. The company has also focused on sustained performance, battery life and software support, positioning the new series for productivity, learning and creative work.

Galaxy Tab S12 Series Gets MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor

Both the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. Samsung says the new chipset delivers up to 61 per cent faster NPU processing, 19 per cent higher CPU performance and 17 per cent improved GPU performance compared with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The tablets use a newly designed 3D Vapor Chamber to manage heat during demanding workloads. This is intended to help maintain performance during activities such as video editing, graphic design and other intensive applications.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, while the Tab S12+ is available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Both models support microSD cards of up to 2TB.

Samsung has also equipped the tablets with IP68-rated water and dust resistance. The company says both models will receive up to seven generations of OS upgrades and security updates.

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Large AMOLED Displays And Up To 23 Hours Of Battery Life

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tab S12+ gets a 12.6-inch panel with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

Both displays can reach a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, with Samsung's upgraded Vision Booster automatically adjusting brightness based on surrounding lighting conditions.

The Ultra model packs an 11,600mAh battery, while the Tab S12+ carries a 10,600mAh unit. Samsung claims battery life of up to 23 hours on the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and up to 21 hours on the Tab S12+. Both support 45W charging, with a full charge taking around 95 minutes using the compatible adapter.

Audio has also received an upgrade, with both tablets featuring quad speakers and four-channel spatial audio. Samsung says this doubles the number of audio channels compared with the previous generation.

Galaxy AI, Gemini And S Pen Turn Tablet Into A Productivity Hub

The Galaxy Tab S12 series runs Android 17 with One UI 9 and includes Samsung's latest Galaxy AI features. Users can divide the display into as many as three sections through Multi Window, allowing applications such as Samsung Notes, a video lecture and an AI assistant to run simultaneously.

The included S Pen is designed for handwriting, annotations, sketching and editing. Samsung Notes can also use Note Assist to summarise notes, allowing users to capture information while continuing to watch or listen to other content.

Samsung is also bundling a six-month trial of Google AI Pro with the new tablets. Users can access Gemini for questions and research, while Gemini Notebook can combine notes, images, recordings and files and turn them into summaries, podcasts and quizzes.

The Samsung Browser can also analyse information across multiple open webpages and browsing history, allowing users to retrieve relevant information without manually searching through older tabs.

For creative professionals, Adobe Photoshop comes pre-loaded on the Galaxy Tab S12 series, marking the first time the application has been pre-loaded on an Android tablet. The tablets also support AI-powered Photoshop features and S Pen input, while buyers get four months of free access to the Photoshop mobile plan.

Other software benefits include six months of Notability, one year of Goodnotes, a 66 per cent discount on LumaFusion, one month of Notion Plus and a six-month Clip Studio Paint trial with 20 per cent off the first subscription.

The Galaxy Tab S12 series will go on sale from October 7 in select markets. The tablets will be offered in Gray and Silver.