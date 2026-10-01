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English NewsNewsIndia‘Vanish Kumar’: Mamata Accuses Gyanesh Kumar Of ‘Hijacking’ Election Process, Says ‘Election Won Before Polls’

‘Vanish Kumar’: Mamata Accuses Gyanesh Kumar Of ‘Hijacking’ Election Process, Says ‘Election Won Before Polls’

Mamata Banerjee accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of “hijacking” the electoral process, alleging voter deletions, official reshuffles and EVM fires during SIR. She called him “Vanish Kumar”.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Banerjee accused CEC of voter removal, linking it to SIR.
  • She alleged targeted voter deletions, official replacements, and EVM fires.
  • Banerjee claimed process hijacked, affecting rations and state control.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of ordering the removal of voters’ rights across the country, saying this was why she referred to him as “Vanish Kumar”.

Speaking about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee claimed that the exercise was never discussed until West Bengal began opposing it.

She alleged that when her party went to the Election Commission office with affected people, they were “insulted” there.

Banerjee also claimed that some people had said a law was passed to protect Gyanesh Kumar. According to her, the bill was passed when 147 MPs had been suspended from Parliament.

Mamata Banerjee On Bengal Situation

Banerjee claimed that by September 2025, the situation in West Bengal had become such that it appeared as though President’s Rule had been imposed in the state.

She also alleged that the governor who was in office earlier was replaced, saying it appeared that the new arrangement had listened to “their” concerns.

Referring to Bihar, Banerjee said the Congress and RJD raised the issue of alleged electoral irregularities only after the SIR process had already been completed, by which time it was too late.

‘Votes Deleted Where We Had Support’

Banerjee alleged that around 4,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were set on fire and claimed that voters’ names were deleted from areas where her party had support during the SIR exercise.

She further alleged that election officials were removed or replaced before the polls.

“Gyanesh Kumar won the election even before the election,” Banerjee said.

‘No Ration If Name Is Not In SIR’

Banerjee also claimed that the West Bengal government had said that people whose names were not included in the SIR would not receive ration or other government benefits.

She alleged that “Seema Khanna and Vanish Kumar” had “hijacked” the electoral process.

The remarks came amid the ongoing political dispute over the SIR exercise and allegations concerning electoral rolls and the conduct of the Election Commission.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
CEC Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Gyanesh Kumar SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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