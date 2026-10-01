‘Will Sit At Jantar Mantar’: Abhijeet Dipke Vows To Continue Protest Until CEC Resigns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP announced Mumbai protest against CEC Kumar, SIR changes.

Founder demanded CEC Kumar's resignation, criminal charges, transparency.

Party seeks freezing 2025 SIR list, fair election officer.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a protest in Mumbai on Friday.

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke announced the protest at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, saying the party would also launch a nationwide agitation. The organisation plans to hold a sit-in at Jantar Mantar and continue the protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Dipke also described Gyanesh Kumar as a “traitor”.

CJP Lists Demands Over SIR

“We demand that the 2025 SIR list be frozen. Any election officer appointed must be transparent. We will take to the streets to protest against the 130 million voters whose names have been deleted,” Dipke said.

He said the CJP has three demands, including the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and criminal action against him.

“CEC Gyanesh Kumar should resign and face criminal charges. The CEC's appointment should be transparent and involve civil society,” Dipke said.

He further said the protest would be held at Gate No. 6 of Shivaji Park, urging people to participate.

“We will gather at Gate No. 6 of Shivaji Park to demand resignations. We appeal to as many people as possible to participate. This is a movement to save democracy,” he said.

‘SIR Should Be Suspended’

Listing the demands, Dipke said, “We have three demands: criminal charges should be filed against him, SIR should be suspended, elections should be held using the 2025 voter list, and an independent body should select the new CEC.”

He also raised concerns over changes involving the Chief Justice in the CEC appointment process.

“The Chief Justice was previously involved, but now they have changed him too. This cannot go on like this,” Dipke said.

Mumbai Police Denies Permission

The CJP had announced the Mumbai protest following an Indian Express report on the Election Commission and the SIR published on September 23.

However, Mumbai Police denied permission for the protest at Azad Maidan. The decision, police said, was in accordance with the guidelines.

CJP’s Previous Protest

The CJP had earlier led a protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protest was followed by the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Since then, the CJP has continued to raise various issues across the country.