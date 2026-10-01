5 Laptops Worth Buying Right Now: Lenovo V15 G4, HP OmniBook 5 OLED, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buying laptops in India is complex; match configuration to usage.

HP 15, Lenovo V15 suit budget, student, and multitasking needs.

HP OmniBook, MacBook target portability, macOS, and performance users.

Lenovo LOQ excels for gaming, creation; verify warranty, pricing.

Laptop buying in India has become harder, not easier. Three chip architectures now compete in the same price bracket, "AI laptop" has become a sticker rather than a specification, and festive pricing makes a mediocre machine look like a bargain. The sensible approach is to start from what you will actually do with it, then match the configuration.

These five cover the usual use cases, picked from Amazon India's current laptop bestsellers. All prices are as listed on October 1 and will move once the festive sale pricing kicks in, so treat them as a baseline rather than a promise.

HP 15 (AMD Ryzen 3 7320U)

Price: Rs 49,750

The sensible budget pick for students and home use. You get a Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch full-HD micro-edge display in a 1.59kg body, with Windows 11 and Office 2024 preloaded. It is rated 4.1 out of 5 across more than 400 reviews.

What you are giving up at this price is memory headroom, because the RAM is soldered. For browsing, documents, classes and streaming it is more than enough. For heavy multitasking it will not be, two years from now.

Lenovo V15 G4 (AMD Ryzen 5 7520U)

Price: Rs 58,150

The better value if your work involves many browser tabs and spreadsheets open together. It ships with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD against a 15.6-inch full-HD screen, and carries a 4.0 rating from over 500 buyers.

The extra 8GB of RAM over the HP above costs roughly ₹8,000 and is the single upgrade most buyers underestimate. Memory, not processor branding, is what decides whether a laptop still feels usable in year three.

HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Snapdragon X)

Price: Rs 79,990

For people who work away from a power socket. The Snapdragon X processor delivers multi-day battery claims, and the 14-inch 2K OLED panel at 1.29kg makes this the most portable Windows option on this list. Memory is 16GB with a 512GB SSD, rated 4.2 from 144 buyers.

One caveat matters here. This is an Arm-based Windows laptop, so a small number of older Windows applications and some specialised software still run through emulation or not at all. Check the specific apps your work depends on before buying.

Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch (A18 Pro)

Price: Rs 87,990

Currently the single best-selling laptop on Amazon India, and the cheapest route into macOS. It pairs the A18 Pro chip with 8GB of unified memory, a 512GB SSD, a Liquid Retina display and Touch ID, and holds a 4.7 rating.

The 8GB memory is the line to think hard about, because it cannot be upgraded later. For writing, browsing, light photo work and everyday use it is comfortable. For heavy video editing or large codebases, the MacBook Air with the M5 chip and 16GB of memory, listed at ₹1,38,990, is the more honest buy.

Lenovo LOQ Essential (Ryzen 7 7735HS, RTX 4050)

Price: Rs 1,19,390

The gaming and creator pick. A Ryzen 7 7735HS with an NVIDIA RTX 4050 running 6GB of dedicated graphics memory, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch full-HD panel at 144Hz, rated 4.4.

Dedicated graphics also speed up video editing, 3D work and local AI tools, so this is not only a gaming machine. Budget for a cooling pad and accept the 1.8kg weight.

What To Check Before You Pay

Match memory and storage to the years you expect to keep the machine, since both are usually soldered now. Confirm the exact variant, because the same model name is sold in several configurations at different prices. Check the warranty and the service network in your city, which matters more than a 5,000-rupee price difference. Finally, confirm the final payable price after any bank offer cap rather than reading the headline discount.

A laptop purchase is rarely complete on its own. Browse computer accessories on Amazon for the sleeve, hub, external drive and spare charger that most buyers end up needing in the first month.