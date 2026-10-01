Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Multiple individuals' actions averted potential catastrophe during crisis.

The dramatic emergency aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was not handled by one person alone. While Indian captain Smit Machchhar has received widespread praise for his actions after being attacked inside the cockpit, several passengers and an off-duty aviation crew also played crucial roles in helping bring the aircraft under control.

The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the captain was attacked with a knife by his co-pilot. The ensuing chaos sent the aircraft into a steep descent before control was eventually restored.

According to Israeli officials, five people aboard the aircraft have been identified for their actions during the crisis. They included Captain Smit Machchhar, passengers Yaniv Hayoun, Asaf Rajuan and Zvika Manes, and dentist Shota Musayev.

Smit Machchhar Opened Door

Machchhar was seriously injured during the confrontation but reportedly managed to unlock the cockpit door. His action allowed people inside the aircraft to enter the flight deck and intervene.

The captain was reportedly covered in blood following the attack and was taken to a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the aircraft was diverted there following an emergency signal.

His decision to open the cockpit door enabled passengers and others on board to confront the attacker and assist the injured pilot.

ALSO READ: Who Is Smit Machchhar? Indian Flydubai Pilot Who Saved 174 Lives After Knife Attack

Yaniv Hayoun Took Action

Yaniv Hayoun, a plumber by profession, was among the passengers who entered the cockpit during the emergency.

A video released by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting Hayoun at Tel Aviv airport. Hayoun reportedly arrived with bloodstains on his shirt but said he was not injured.

According to his account, he entered the cockpit and helped remove the suspected attacker from the controls. He then assisted in bringing the aircraft back on course, as per reports.

His intervention came as passengers were attempting to understand what had happened inside the flight deck while the aircraft was rapidly losing altitude.

Rajuan Recalls Chaos

Asaf Rajuan, who owns the Asaf Rajuan Insurance Agency, was another passenger who rushed towards the cockpit.

Rajuan told Ynet that he was returning from a holiday in Thailand when the flight suddenly descended, leaving passengers struggling to understand what was happening.

"The plane lost control and began to descend at a 90-degree angle," he said.

Rajuan said the cockpit door was open when passengers reached the area and that they could see blood inside.

He described how several passengers entered the cockpit to restrain the attacker.

"A man named Zvika Mens had arrived before me. I went in with two others and we tried to subdue the attacker, and we succeeded," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Indian Prevented 9/11-Style Tragedy': PM Modi Hails Captain Smit Machchhar After Flydubai Flight Crisis

Manes Used Headphone Cable

Zvika Manes, CEO of Bank Leumi's underwriting company, was also among the passengers who moved towards the cockpit during the crisis.

Manes said he used the cable from the multimedia headphones provided on the flight to help restrain the attacker.

He described the scene inside the aircraft as chaotic, with passengers screaming as the plane entered a steep descent.

"There was a lot of bloodshed," Manes recalled.

Dentist Treated Captain

Shota Musayev, a dentist travelling on the flight, also rushed towards the cockpit after the incident began.

Musayev initially helped deal with the suspected attacker. He then turned his attention to the injured captain and provided medical assistance.

According to his account, Musayev was the only doctor on the flight and treated Machhar's injuries after the cockpit confrontation.

The dentist said the captain had suffered serious injuries and was bleeding heavily from his head and hands.

He said, as per reports, "I was the only doctor on the plane. I stopped the bleeding and the pilot's condition was quite stable until shortly before landing, but then his condition deteriorated a bit."

Five Roles In One Crisis

The accounts emerging from the flight highlight how different people aboard the aircraft responded as the emergency unfolded.

Machhar's decision to open the cockpit door allowed others to intervene, while Hayoun, Rajuan and Manes helped confront and restrain the attacker. Musayev, meanwhile, provided medical assistance to the injured captain.