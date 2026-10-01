UAE Orders Probe Into Flydubai Hijack Attempt; Omani Pilot To Face Emirati Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Probe examines pilot's background, extremist links, incident motive.

UAE has ordered a probe into the alleged hijacking attempt involving flydubai Flight 1073, with investigators expected to examine the Omani co-pilot’s background, possible extremist links and the circumstances that led to the incident. Saudi Arabia will conduct the initial investigation before handing the pilot over to the UAE, according to an Israeli official cited by The Times of Israel. Emirati investigators are expected to examine the motive, including whether the incident had any connection to terrorism or was inspired by attacks such as 9/11.

Saudi Probe First

The flight, which was travelling from the UAE to Tel Aviv, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the attempt to take control of the aircraft.

According to the Israeli official, Saudi Arabia will complete the initial investigation before transferring the Omani pilot to the UAE. The Emirati authorities are expected to carry out a more extensive probe after taking custody of him.

Investigators are likely to examine the pilot’s personal and professional background, including whether he had links to any terrorist or extremist organisation. The reasons behind the alleged attempt and whether there was any broader extremist motivation will also be examined.

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Omani Pilot Raises Questions

The pilot’s nationality has also raised questions because Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. The UAE and Israel established diplomatic ties under the US-backed Abraham Accords in 2020.

Questions are therefore being raised over how an Omani national came to be assigned to a flight operating between the UAE and Israel. The circumstances surrounding his deployment on the Tel Aviv route are expected to form part of the Emirati investigation.

According to the information cited in reports, the Omani pilot joined flydubai around eight months ago. Claims about his alleged religious or ideological views, including reports that he avoided shaking hands with women, are also expected to be examined as part of efforts to establish his background and possible motive.

The investigation will seek to establish what happened inside the aircraft, why the alleged attack took place and whether the incident was an isolated act or connected to a wider extremist network.

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