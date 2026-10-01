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English NewsNewsIndiaIMD Rain Alert: Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Likely, Showers Across Several Regions

IMD Rain Alert: Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Likely, Showers Across Several Regions

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in Kerala and parts of South India, with showers and thunderstorms likely across North, Northeast, East and West India.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Southern India anticipates heavy rain; monsoon withdrawal continues north.
  • Very heavy rain expected Kerala, Mahe, and parts Northeast.
  • Widespread rain with thunderstorms predicted across other regions.

Several parts of southern India are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. Kerala and Mahe are likely to see very heavy rain on October 1, while heavy showers are forecast for Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka. Rainfall is also expected across parts of North, Northeast, East and West India, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely in several regions.

The Southwest Monsoon is also expected to withdraw further from several northern and central areas.

Heavy Rain Alert

The IMD has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on October 1. The region is also likely to receive heavy rainfall during October 4-6.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 1. South Interior Karnataka is expected to see isolated heavy rain on October 1 and again on October 5.

Arunachal Pradesh may receive isolated heavy rainfall on October 1-2, while Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura could see heavy rain on October 1.

Rain Across Regions

In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh on October 6-7, Himachal Pradesh on October 5-7 and Uttarakhand on October 1 and October 5-7. Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab may receive rain on October 6-7.

In central India, East Madhya Pradesh may receive rain during October 1-3 and Chhattisgarh from October 2-7.

In eastern India, rain is forecast over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during October 1-7, Gangetic West Bengal during October 2-7, and Bihar and Jharkhand during October 5-7.

Across the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura may receive rain during October 1-7, with thunderstorms and lightning also likely.

In western India, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra may see rain from October 1-7, while Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch are forecast to receive rain on October 1.

Southern areas including Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Telangana may receive rain during the forecast period.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rainfall Monsoon Rain Alert
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