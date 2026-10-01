‘Almost Certain Crash’ Averted: Israel Envoy Praises Smit Machchhar, Israeli Passengers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian pilot Machchhar, attacked, opened cockpit door for assistance.

Israeli passengers, other pilots, secured cockpit, safely landed flight.

Pilot Machchhar widely praised; UAE investigates alleged cockpit attack.

Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has praised Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and Israeli passengers for helping avert a possible disaster aboard a Flydubai flight that was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an alleged cockpit attack.

According to Azar, testimonies from Israeli passengers who were on the flight indicate that Machchhar, despite being attacked, managed to open the cockpit door and call for assistance.

“Thanks to the resourcefulness, courage and resolve of the Indian co-pilot, he was able, despite being attacked, to open the cabin door and ask for assistance,” Azar said.

He said three Israeli passengers then entered the cockpit, took control of the attacker and helped stabilise the situation. They also called for medical assistance for the injured captain.

VIDEO | Delhi: Israel Ambassador Reuven Azar on FlyDubai incident involving Indian pilot Smit Machchhar says, "According to the testimonies we received from Israeli passengers on the flight, who gave interviews to the Israeli press and spoke with our Prime Minister, we understand… pic.twitter.com/ftNTffOxxE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2026

Two Pilots Took Control Of Flight

Azar said two other pilots were also travelling on the aircraft and took control of the flight shortly after the Israeli passengers entered the cockpit.

“Two other pilots on the flight, a few seconds after the Israelis entered the cabin and took control of the situation, were able to take control of the flight and safely fly and land it in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Azar praised Machchhar for his actions and said the Indian pilot had been widely admired in Israel, including by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and the Speaker of the Israeli Parliament.

“We had here, first of all, the Indian captain, who has been greatly admired in Israel... for what he did. He saved so many lives,” Azar said.

He added that the intervention by Israeli passengers, crew members and pilots helped turn a potentially catastrophic situation into a safe landing.

“A situation that could have resulted in an almost certain crash ended with a safe landing and the saving of 180 people,” Azar said.

The Times of Israel has also reported that Machchhar opened the cockpit door while seriously injured, allowing passengers and additional pilots to intervene.

UAE Orders Probe Into Flydubai Incident

The UAE has ordered an investigation into the incident involving Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The UAE Attorney General has directed a specialised Public Prosecution team to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident. The probe will examine whether the incident involved terrorist activity, prior planning or direction.

The initial investigation into the alleged attack is being conducted by Saudi Arabia. According to an Israeli official cited by The Times of Israel, the suspect is expected to be handed over to UAE authorities after the Saudi inquiry for a further investigation.

Investigators are expected to examine the alleged attacker’s background, the circumstances leading to the cockpit confrontation and whether there was any possible extremist or terror link. However, no motive has been officially established so far. Reuters reported that the co-pilot remains under investigation by Saudi authorities and that no motive had been confirmed.

Flight Made Emergency Landing In Saudi Arabia

Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the cockpit incident occurred on Wednesday.

The Boeing 737 experienced a sharp loss of altitude before transmitting emergency codes and diverting to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The aircraft subsequently landed safely, while passengers were later flown to Israel on an alternative aircraft.

Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured during the incident, has been praised by Israeli and Indian leaders for his role in preventing a major tragedy. The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain under investigation.