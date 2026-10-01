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English NewsNewsWorldCaptain Smit Machchhar’s First Visuals After Flydubai Attack; Pilot Seen With Heavy Bandages

Captain Smit Machchhar’s First Visuals After Flydubai Attack; Pilot Seen With Heavy Bandages

First visuals of Captain Smit Machchhar after the Flydubai cockpit attack show him heavily bandaged as he is airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the UAE.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 06:59 PM (IST)

First visuals of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar have emerged after the dramatic cockpit ordeal aboard a flydubai flight, showing the pilot with his chest and abdomen heavily bandaged. Machchhar is being moved from Saudi Arabia to the UAE for further treatment. The confrontation resulted in a rapid loss of altitude, prompting an emergency response before the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia.

First Visuals Emerge

The visuals show Machchhar outside the aircraft with extensive bandaging across his upper body. The images offer a first look at the injuries suffered by the captain during the cockpit confrontation.

Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot during flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was carrying 174 people when the incident unfolded.

Also Read: ‘Almost Certain Crash’ Averted: Israel Envoy Praises Smit Machchhar, Israeli Passengers

Machchhar Airlifted To UAE

Machchhar had initially been taken to a military hospital in Tabuk, where he received treatment for his injuries and underwent surgery. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh had earlier said that the captain was stable and receiving necessary medical attention.

He has now been airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, where he will undergo further medical treatment. The transfer comes as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reports said Machchhar managed to reach the cockpit door release despite being seriously injured. This allowed passengers and crew members to enter the flight deck and intervene. The attacker was subsequently restrained and the aircraft was brought under control before landing safely in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar's actions during the emergency have drawn praise from senior political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a hero, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised his actions.

The captain, who is from Mumbai, joined flydubai in 2022 after spending more than a decade with SpiceJet. His professional profile lists nearly 9,750 hours of Boeing 737 flying experience.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
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FLyDubai Smit Machchhar
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