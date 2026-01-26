9,550 Kg Explosives, Detonators: Huge Cache Recovered At Rajasthan Farm On R-Day Eve; 1 Held

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia9,550 Kg Explosives, Detonators: Huge Cache Recovered At Rajasthan Farm On R-Day Eve; 1 Held

Ahead of Republic Day, police seized 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate and explosive accessories from a farm in Nagaur, Rajasthan. A man, with three prior explosives-related cases, was arrested.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 07:51 AM (IST)

A massive cache of explosives was recovered from a farm in Rajasthan's Nagaur district ahead of Republic Day. A man was also arrested in connection with the seizure, officials said on Sunday.

The recovery was made during a late-night raid on Saturday in Harsaur village after police received specific intelligence inputs. As many as 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate, packed in 187 sacks, was found stored in a field, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Officials pointed out that ammonium nitrate has been used in several major blast cases in the past, including an explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort in November 2025.

The accused, identified as Suleman Khan, a resident of Harsaur village, was arrested from the spot. He has three prior criminal cases registered against him, the SP said.

In addition to ammonium nitrate, police seized a large quantity of explosive accessories, including nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, and 12 cartons along with five bundles of red fuse wire, PTI reported.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that the explosives were being supplied to individuals engaged in both legal and illegal mining activities. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Explosives Act, Kachhawa said.

“Based on some internal inputs, a special team of Nagaur police conducted a raid at the accused, Suleman Khan’s residence in Nagaur’s Thanvla on Sunday and found a huge amount of explosives,” Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhwa said.

“The accused Suleman Khan also has three cases lodged against him at Nagaur’s Thanvla, Padukallan, and Alwar’s Chaupasni. All three cases are under the Explosives Act,” Kachhwa added.

The superintendent of police added that central agencies have been informed about the seizure and are likely to question the accused as part of a broader investigation.

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
Republic Day #Rajasthan Republic Day 2026
