'R-Day India's Pride, Honour And Glory': PM Modi Extends 'Heartfelt' Greetings On Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Republic Day greetings to the nation, calling the occasion a symbol of India’s honour, pride and glory.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the national festival should inspire renewed energy and enthusiasm among citizens. “Heartiest Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this grand national festival, a symbol of India’s honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives,” he wrote.

Emphasising the government’s vision for the future, PM Modi added that he hoped the collective resolve towards building a developed India would grow stronger. “May the resolve for a developed India grow even stronger—this is my heartfelt wish,” he added.

सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। भारत की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक यह राष्ट्रीय महापर्व आप सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। विकसित भारत का संकल्प और अधिक सुदृढ़ हो, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026

In another post, PM Modi wrote: "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday extended greetings to India on the occasion of Republic Day, highlighting the strength of bilateral ties and the growing cooperation between the two nations, including within the Quad framework.

Rubio said the partnership between the United States and India continues to produce “real results” through sustained collaboration in key sectors such as defence, energy, critical minerals and emerging technologies, while also contributing to stability in the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad grouping.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday.

"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

Rubio added that he looked forward to continuing engagement with India to “advance our shared objectives in the year ahead.”