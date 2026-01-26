Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'R-Day India's Pride, Honour And Glory': PM Modi Extends 'Heartfelt' Greetings On Republic Day

'R-Day India's Pride, Honour And Glory': PM Modi Extends 'Heartfelt' Greetings On Republic Day

On Republic Day, PM Modi conveyed greetings, emphasising India's honor and inspiring citizens towards a developed nation. US Secretary of State Rubio also extended wishes, highlighting the strong US-India partnership and collaboration.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 07:35 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Republic Day greetings to the nation, calling the occasion a symbol of India’s honour, pride and glory.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the national festival should inspire renewed energy and enthusiasm among citizens. “Heartiest Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this grand national festival, a symbol of India’s honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives,” he wrote.

Emphasising the government’s vision for the future, PM Modi added that he hoped the collective resolve towards building a developed India would grow stronger. “May the resolve for a developed India grow even stronger—this is my heartfelt wish,” he added.

In another post, PM Modi wrote: "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday extended greetings to India on the occasion of Republic Day, highlighting the strength of bilateral ties and the growing cooperation between the two nations, including within the Quad framework.

Rubio said the partnership between the United States and India continues to produce “real results” through sustained collaboration in key sectors such as defence, energy, critical minerals and emerging technologies, while also contributing to stability in the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad grouping.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday.

"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

Rubio added that he looked forward to continuing engagement with India to “advance our shared objectives in the year ahead.”

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Republic Day Republic Day PM Modi Republic Day 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On India’s Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On India’s Democratic Journey
India
Himachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued
Himachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued
Cities
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget