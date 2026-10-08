India Pushes Back On Elon Musk’s Starlink Allegation, Says Satellite Rules Are Fair

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Musk alleged oligarchs block Starlink; India denied discrimination.

India applies uniform regulatory framework to all satellite providers.

All licensees undergo security assessment before commercial operations.

Starlink built infrastructure; government requires remaining security clearances.

India has rejected Elon Musk’s allegation that Starlink is being held back by powerful business interests, saying the country’s regulatory framework for satellite communication is fair and non-discriminatory. The Ministry of Communications responded after Musk alleged on X that Starlink was being prevented from launching its services in India by “certain oligarchs” seeking to protect their dominance.

"Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people," Musk posted on X.

Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

The ministry said India follows a uniform authorisation framework for telecommunications services, including satellite-based communication providers. It said the regulatory process applies equally to companies seeking to offer such services in the country.

India has so far issued GMPCS, or global mobile personal communication by satellite, licences to three companies. These include Elon Musk-led Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms. Amazon Leo, owned by Jeff Bezos, is also seeking approval to enter the Indian satellite communication market.

Starlink, OneWeb And Jio At Similar Regulatory Stage

The government said the licences have been issued for satellite communication services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbits. However, obtaining a GMPCS licence does not by itself mean that a company can immediately begin commercial operations.

The ministry said "under the terms and conditions of licence, every such licensee is required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions."

It explained that the security assessment is intended to ensure that satellite communication services comply with requirements designed to protect users and their data.

"This is aimed at ensuring that services provided meet various security requirements to ensure the safety of all users and their data. Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all three licencees."

According to the ministry, companies can move towards the next stage of obtaining spectrum assignment after completing the required regulatory process.

The government also pointed out that all three companies holding GMPCS licences are currently broadly at the same regulatory stage, challenging the suggestion that Starlink is being singled out.

India Says Regulatory Process Is Not Discriminatory

The clarification comes after questions were raised on social media about whether India's satellite communication rules were being applied differently to Starlink. "A post is being circulated in social media regarding the fairness of India's regulatory framework for satellite communication services and suggesting that it is being applied in a discriminatory manner...As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," the ministry added.

Starlink has held the necessary licence for more than a year, but the company has not yet received all final approvals required before commercial services can begin in India.

Starlink Says India Infrastructure Is Ready

Musk's comments came just hours after a senior SpaceX executive said Starlink was prepared to begin operations in the Indian market.

Speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026, Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX's Starlink Business Operations Vice President, said the company had already invested in infrastructure designed specifically for India.

"We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India," she said.

Dreyer also said Starlink had already established significant ground infrastructure in the country.

"We've already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we've established the operations to be ready to serve India," Dreyer added.

The disagreement therefore centres less on Starlink's infrastructure readiness and more on the remaining regulatory clearances. While Starlink says its India network is ready, the government maintains that security assessments and other regulatory requirements must be completed before the company can proceed to spectrum assignment and commercial deployment.