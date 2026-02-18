ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Takes Over Google Doodle As Cricket Fever Peaks

ICC Men's T20 World Cup:

Today’s Google Doodle is all about cricket, highlighting the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and has already delivered high drama, surprises, and big moments. Defending champions India entered the tournament with strong expectations after lifting the trophy in 2024.

As the competition moves from the group stage to the Super 8s, fans across the world are glued to every match, and Google’s Doodle captures that excitement perfectly.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Latest Updates And Super 8 Race

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is now entering its most exciting phase. The group stage is almost done, and the Super 8 lineup is taking shape. Teams like India, Sri Lanka, England, South Africa, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe have already confirmed their spots.

One of the biggest shocks so far has been Australia’s early exit. The 2021 champions were knocked out after a wash-out match between Ireland and Zimbabwe on February 17.

Another moment that caught everyone’s attention was Nepal’s historic win over Scotland at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Nepal chased the target comfortably and won by seven wickets, marking one of their biggest victories on the world stage.

With 20 teams competing across four groups, the tournament has seen close matches, rain drama, and rising teams making their mark.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final Date, Venues, And Key Talking Points

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is being played across eight venues. India is hosting matches in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, while Sri Lanka is hosting games in Colombo and Kandy. Due to diplomatic reasons, all of Pakistan’s matches are being played in Sri Lanka, and if Pakistan reaches the knockouts, those matches will also stay there.

The final is scheduled for March 8, 2026, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the venue may shift to Colombo if Pakistan qualifies. With the Super 8s about to begin, the pressure is rising, the stakes are higher, and fans can expect thrilling cricket right till the end.