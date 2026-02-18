Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyICC Men’s T20 World Cup Takes Over Google Doodle As Cricket Fever Peaks

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Takes Over Google Doodle As Cricket Fever Peaks

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup grabs attention on Google Doodle today as the tournament moves closer to the Super 8 stage, delivering shocks, big wins and high-voltage matches.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Today’s Google Doodle is all about cricket, highlighting the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and has already delivered high drama, surprises, and big moments. Defending champions India entered the tournament with strong expectations after lifting the trophy in 2024. 

As the competition moves from the group stage to the Super 8s, fans across the world are glued to every match, and Google’s Doodle captures that excitement perfectly.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Latest Updates And Super 8 Race

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is now entering its most exciting phase. The group stage is almost done, and the Super 8 lineup is taking shape. Teams like India, Sri Lanka, England, South Africa, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe have already confirmed their spots. 

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Takes Over Google Doodle As Cricket Fever Peaks

One of the biggest shocks so far has been Australia’s early exit. The 2021 champions were knocked out after a wash-out match between Ireland and Zimbabwe on February 17.

Another moment that caught everyone’s attention was Nepal’s historic win over Scotland at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Nepal chased the target comfortably and won by seven wickets, marking one of their biggest victories on the world stage. 

With 20 teams competing across four groups, the tournament has seen close matches, rain drama, and rising teams making their mark.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final Date, Venues, And Key Talking Points

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is being played across eight venues. India is hosting matches in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, while Sri Lanka is hosting games in Colombo and Kandy. Due to diplomatic reasons, all of Pakistan’s matches are being played in Sri Lanka, and if Pakistan reaches the knockouts, those matches will also stay there.

The final is scheduled for March 8, 2026, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the venue may shift to Colombo if Pakistan qualifies. With the Super 8s about to begin, the pressure is rising, the stakes are higher, and fans can expect thrilling cricket right till the end.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are co-hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Matches are being played across eight venues in both countries.

When is the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to take place?

The final is scheduled for March 8, 2026. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the initial venue, but it could shift to Colombo if Pakistan qualifies.

Where are Pakistan's matches being played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

Due to diplomatic reasons, all of Pakistan's matches are being played in Sri Lanka. Any potential knockout matches for Pakistan will also remain in Sri Lanka.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
GOOGLE DOODLE Google Doodle Today TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Takes Over Google Doodle As Cricket Fever Peaks
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Takes Over Google Doodle As Cricket Fever Peaks
Technology
YouTube Hit By Global Glitch, Hundreds Of Thousands Report Access Failures
YouTube Hit By Global Glitch, Hundreds Of Thousands Report Access Failures
Technology
Sovereignty, Inclusivity And Innovation: PM Modi Outlines Pillars For AI-Driven Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Sovereignty, Inclusivity And Innovation: PM Modi Outlines Pillars For AI-Driven Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Technology
Nothing 4a Event Is Set For March 5, But These Leaks Are Worth Checking First
Nothing 4a Event Is Set For March 5, But These Leaks Are Worth Checking First
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget