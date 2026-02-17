The men's freestyle skiing big air final is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Livigno Snow Park.
Men’s Freestyle Skiing Big Air: Google Doodle Celebrates Winter Olympics 2026
Google marks men’s big air freestyle skiing at Winter Olympics 2026, keeping the spotlight on one of the Games’ most dramatic and unpredictable events ahead of the final result.
Men's Freestyle Skiing Big Air: Google is celebrating men’s freestyle skiing big air at the 2026 Winter Olympics with a special doodle today, as fans around the world wait for the final in Livigno. The men’s big air final is scheduled for Tuesday, 17 February 2026, at Livigno Snow Park. As of this morning, the competition has not concluded, keeping the excitement high.
The qualification round took place on 15 February, where 12 skiers booked their place in the final. Big names, tight scores, and Olympic pressure make this one of the most-watched events of the Games.
Men’s Freestyle Skiing Big Air Final At 2026 Winter Olympics
The men’s freestyle skiing big air final brings together a strong mix of Olympic champions, X Games stars, and rising talents. American skier Mac Forehand topped the qualification standings with a best score of 183.00, showing clean landings and massive tricks. Close behind him were Matej Svancer of Austria and Norway’s Birk Ruud, who is already having a strong Games.
Norway looks especially powerful in this final, with three skiers qualifying, including Tormod Frostad and Ulrik Samnoey. France also has good representation through Matias Roche and Timothé Sivignon. Each athlete gets multiple runs, and only the best scores count, which means one perfect jump can change everything.
2026 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing: Key Athletes And Storylines
One of the biggest storylines in the 2026 Winter Olympics freestyle skiing is Birk Ruud chasing another gold. He is the defending Olympic big air champion from Beijing 2022 and already won gold in the men’s slopestyle final earlier in these Games. If he wins today, it would confirm his place as one of the best freestyle skiers of this generation.
On the other hand, Mac Forehand comes in with confidence after leading qualification and being a reigning X Games champion. His aggressive style and consistency make him a serious gold medal threat.
There are also notable absences. Big names like Alex Hall and Andri Ragettli failed to qualify after crashes, reminding everyone how risky and unpredictable big air can be.
As the final gets underway at the 2026 Winter Olympics, fans are expecting huge jumps, clean landings, and dramatic scores that could be decided by just a few points.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the men's freestyle skiing big air final at the 2026 Winter Olympics?
Who topped the qualification standings for the men's freestyle skiing big air event?
American skier Mac Forehand topped the qualification standings with a best score of 183.00, showcasing clean landings and impressive tricks.
Which countries have strong representation in the men's freestyle skiing big air final?
Norway has three skiers qualifying, and France also has good representation with two athletes competing in the final.