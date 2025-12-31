Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Tech How-To | Gmail Inbox Full? Here's How To Fix The Storage Problem

ABP Live Tech How-To | Gmail Inbox Full? Here’s How To Fix The Storage Problem

Gmail shares storage with Google Drive and Photos. Once it’s full, emails stop. Here’s a quick and easy way to clear Gmail storage without deleting important messages.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gmail today works as more than just an email service. It shares the same 15GB of free storage with Google Drive and Google Photos. Over time, this space slowly fills up because of large email attachments, old messages, photos, and files you no longer need. Once the storage limit is reached, Gmail stops receiving new emails, and Google Drive won’t upload files. 

This can create serious problems, especially if you rely on Gmail for work or personal communication. That’s why managing storage on time is extremely important.

How To Clear Gmail Storage Quickly When It's Full

Before deleting anything, you should first understand where your storage is going. Most of the space is usually taken up by emails with large attachments, old emails that are no longer useful, and unnecessary promotional messages. Gmail has a simple but hidden trick that helps you find these emails in minutes.

In the Gmail search bar, type size:10M or a higher number. This will show only emails that contain large attachments. These emails often take up the most space. You can select multiple emails together and delete them in one go to free up storage quickly.

Another useful search is older_than:2y. This shows emails that are more than two years old. Most of these emails are rarely needed. Deleting them can instantly clear a large portion of your Gmail storage without much effort.

After deleting emails, always remember to empty the Trash folder. Deleted emails stay in Trash and still use storage until the Trash is completely cleared. Skipping this step means you won’t actually regain space.

How To Avoid Gmail Storage Full Problem In The Future

Promotions and Social tabs are often the biggest reason behind storage filling up. These sections contain thousands of unread emails, such as offers, shopping alerts, and social notifications. Selecting all emails in these tabs and deleting them together can free up a lot of space.

To prevent your Gmail storage from filling up again, make it a habit to clean your inbox regularly. Unsubscribe from unnecessary email lists and delete large attachments from time to time. 

Save important files on Google Drive or your computer, then remove them from Gmail. Small habits like these can keep your Gmail storage under control for the long run.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
